Enquire.AI Closes $3 Million Bridge Round to Expand Agentic AI Research Platform Amid Growing Institutional Demand

Backed by Wall Street veterans, Enquire.AI to accelerate hiring and expand real-time research tools for financial institutions.

WASHINGTON, DC AND NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / June 19, 2025 / Enquire.AI, the world's first agentic research platform blending real-time expert insights with large language model (LLM) efficiency, has raised $3 million through a convertible note round as it accelerates its expansion into financial institutions and consulting firms.

Enquire.ai logo

Enquire.ai logo

The financing was led by a group of former top research and Wall Street executives, including:

Barry Hurewitz , ex-COO of Research at UBS;

Gavin Skinner, Chairman of Aiera & former COO of Citi Research;

Juan Luis Perez , ex-Head of Research at UBS;

David Bluestein , ex-Head of Research at Credit Suisse;

Betsy Cohen, President of Teneo Ventures;

Faruk Eczacibasi , President of the Turkish Informatics Foundation;

Todd Benson , former Co-Head of Citi Private Equity;

Marc Rodrigues , former Global MD at Thomson Reuters;

Nevzat Aydin, co-founder of Yemeksepeti.

The raise follows a year in which Enquire.AI boosted its revenue, expanded its client base, bought back equity from early investor Japanese Uzabase, and reset its cap table.

The capital will be used to scale the company's proprietary multi-agent research platform and expand hiring in AI engineering, go-to-market, and institutional research sales.

"Research today is too slow, siloed and reactive to keep pace with the markets. The world moves much faster," Enquire.AI CEO and Founder Cenk Sidar said. "We believe the future of research is conversational.

"We've built a hybrid architecture that allows AI agents and top subject matter experts to deliver insights in minutes, not weeks. This funding empowers us to bring that speed and rigor to institutional clients at scale."

Enquire.AI's clients include Microsoft, General Atlantic, EY, PwC, Teneo, and Activate Consulting, which use the platform to access expert insights on demand.

The company also started pilot projects with major global banks and financial institutions to serve both buy-side and sell-side research.

"The research business has always been a human conversation business. Insight emerges from dialogue, not just data," explained Barry Hurewitz, former COO of Research at UBS and Morgan Stanley, and Founder of UBS Evidence Lab. "While many are trying to automate away the human element, Enquire.AI is doing something far more powerful. It utilizes AI to enhance the value of expert conversations.

"It's not just an expert network. It's a conversational insights platform that helps decision-makers surface rare knowledge, context, and judgment at speed. LLMs can give you the average thinking on a topic. Enquire.AI helps you uncover what's exceptional."

To request a demo or learn more, visit Enquire.ai

About Enquire.AI

Enquire.AI delivers real-time, verifiable insights by combining autonomous AI workflows with a curated expert network. Its platform supports institutional research teams, consultants, and decision-makers as they navigate fast-moving global trends. Learn more at www.enquire.ai .

Contact Information

Brian Tinsman

Head of Marketing

brian.tinsman@enquire.ai

302-542-3580





SOURCE: Enquire.AI

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/enquire.ai-closes-3-million-bridge-round-to-expand-agentic-ai-res-1041106