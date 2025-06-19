Anzeige
19.06.2025
The Global Energy Association: The shortlist for the 2025 Global Energy Prize announced

MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay, June 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The shortlist includes 15 scientists from eight countries: Australia, Chile, China, Italy, Russia, Switzerland, UK, and USA. Drawing up the shortlist marks the conclusion of the second stage of the Prize's nomination cycle.

Press department Global Energy Association

The first stage ran from January 1, 2025 to April 20, 2025, and ended with 90 nominations from 44 countries and territories. The applications were evaluated according to the defined criteria, including scientific novelty, applied significance, and implementation potential. Based on the evaluation results, five projects, which received the highest average score were selected from each category and became the finalists for the award. "These projects address the current energy challenges and have the potential for widespread application. It is also important that the award remains a platform where science transcends borders and brings researchers together for a sustainable future," said Rae Kwon Chung, Nobel Peace Prize laureate, Chairman of the International Award Committee.

This year's shortlist includes:

Traditional Energy nomination

1. Pietro Barabaschi, Italy

Director, ITER

2. Jinliang He, China

Professor, Tsinghua University

3. Valery Chuyanov, Russia

4. Shu-Yuen Ron Hui, China

Professor, City University of Hong Kong

5. Dmitry Zverev, Russia

Director, Afrikantov Experimental Design Bureau

Non-Traditional Energy nomination

1. Yu Huang, USA

Professor, UCLA

2. Issa Batarseh, USA

Professor, UCF

3. Mehdi Seyedmahmoudian, Australia

Professor, Swinburne

4. Wanlin Guo, China

Laboratory Head, NUAA

5. Jose Heraclito Zagal, Chile

Honorary Professor, USACH

New Ways of Energy Application nomination

1. Vladislav Khomich, Russia

Scientific Director, Institute of Electrophysics and Electrical Engineering, RAS

2. Mohammad Nazeeruddin, Switzerland

Honorary Professor, EPFL

3. Yulong Ding, UK

Professor, University of Birmingham

4. Laura Gagliardi, USA

Professor, University of Chicago

5. Amit Goyal, USA

Director, RENEW Institute, State University of New York at Buffalo

The winners' names are to be announced in July, and the award ceremony is to take place in October.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2714671/Global_Energy_Association.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/the-shortlist-for-the-2025-global-energy-prize-announced-302486382.html

