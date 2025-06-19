Orlando, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - June 19, 2025) - Social inflation soared to a record 7% in 2023, the highest in over two decades and now the leading driver of liability claim growth, according to Swiss Re's latest report. As carriers face mounting pressure to curb losses and adapt to an increasingly sophisticated plaintiff bar, Reuters Events is convening industry leaders for a critical conversation on actionable strategies.





Proactive Claims Litigation Management: Combat Social Inflation & The Sophisticated Plaintiff Bar

Thursday, June 26th | 11am-12pm EDT

The session will bring together top claims and legal executives to share practical insights and proven tactics, including:

Building Stronger Defense Networks: Lynn Moretti, SVP & Head of International Claims Transformation at AmTrust Group, will discuss intelligence sharing and how carriers can advocate for reform through industry associations and external counsel.

Leveraging Technology: David T. Vanalek, Chief Legal & Compliance Officer at Richmond National, will explore the role of predictive analytics, document summarization, and data-driven triage in streamlining complex legal cases and improving outcomes.

Integrated Workflows & Early Intervention: Dale Diamond, VP of Claims at NAMIC, will outline how early collaboration and integrated workflows can lead to more effective settlements and reduced litigation costs.

Navigating the Legislative Landscape: Allen Kirsh, Head of Claims Judicial & Legislative Affairs at Zurich North America, will provide guidance on how carriers can proactively engage in legal reform efforts to curb the impact of social inflation.

Registration is free and open to all insurance professionals.

Don't miss this opportunity to take meaningful action against social inflation and strengthen your litigation defense.

