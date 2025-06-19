Hanshow, a global leader in digital retail solutions, underscored its leadership in AI, IoT, and Retail Media at the 2025 Global Summit of the Consumer Good Forum (CGF), held from June 11 to 13 at RAI Amsterdam. From an immersive 'Future Store' showcase in the I-Zone to moderating one of the Summit's most anticipated panel discussions, Hanshow demonstrated how its integrated platform is driving the next wave of store transformation.

Inside the Future Store: Hanshow's Real-Time Innovation at I-Zone

At Booth No.8 in the I-Zone, Hanshow presented an interactive showcase themed "Powering Your Future Store," highlighting four core pillars of the future store: real-time pricing and shelf operations powered by ESLs; smart carts that enhance the shopping experience with autonomous navigation and seamless checkout; GenAI-enabled journeys offering contextual promotions and personalized assistance; and green technologies such as solar storage charging systems and in-store energy saving solutions.

Visitors explored how these technologies interoperate to elevate operational efficiency, enhance shopper experience, and advance sustainability. The showcase drew strong interest from retailers, tech leaders, and media, offering a vivid glimpse into how Hanshow is bridging digital and physical retail to deliver a unified, scalable transformation for digital and physical retail.

AI, IoT RMNs: Driving the Next Wave of Retail Ecosystem Transformation

On June 12 in the Plenary Hall, a full house of industry attendees was eager to hear how AI, IoT, and Retail Media are reshaping the retail ecosystem. Philippe Brochard-Tech and Innovation Advisory Board Member at Hanshow and former Retail CEO, moderated the plenary panel "Redesigning Retail: AI, IoT and RMN Empowering Tech-Driven Experiences and Sustainable Growth", joined by:

Klaus Smets, Vice President, Hanshow Europe

Bas Komen, Director of Sales Marketing for Retail Media, Albert Heijn

Bart Zoetmulder, Head of Market, Havas Media Netherlands

Philippe opened with four pivotal shifts: the rise of Retail Media Networks, the need for AI readiness, stores as digital platforms, and leadership in sustainable transformation.

Klaus Smets framed Hanshow as a key enabler connecting retailers, brands, and media agencies. He emphasized that the next frontier in Retail Media is in-store, where shelves, carts, and screens form a unified media network.

"By turning physical stores into data-driven, omnichannel touchpoints, we can synchronize availability, pricing, and messaging right where decisions are made," he noted. Klaus added that Hanshow's all-in-one platform, combining ESLs, smart carts, and digital signages-enables intelligent, media-capable stores powered by AI, backed by strong local service, and anchored in ESG principles.

Bas Komen detailed Albert Heijn's Retail Media Services aim to build brands and drive conversion for CPG brands, built on insights and strategic partnerships. Bart Zoetmulder emphasized Havas's shift to a tech-first agency model, leveraging real-time shopper data and 'Havas Forecast' to scale personalization.

The panel concluded that retail transformation requires collaboration across media, retail, and technology anchored in the store. Hanshow's mission is to bridge these domains and deliver actionable, data-driven in-store experiences.

Shaping the Future: Smarter, Greener, and Closer to Clients

Hanshow will continue investing in IoT, AI, and communication technologies, -ESLs, digital signage, smart carts, and robots. The company is expanding local service capabilities across Europe, the Americas, and APAC to ensure faster deployment and agile response.

Committed to ESG-aligned innovation, Hanshow aims to reduce environmental impact, and create long-term value through deeper collaboration with global tech and regional partners.

"We're not just building technology, we're co-designing the digital roadmap for the next era of retail with our clients," said Shiguo Hou, CEO of Hanshow. "Innovation must empower, not isolate."

