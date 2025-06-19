Anzeige
19.06.2025 17:10 Uhr
LambdaTest, Inc.: LambdaTest Unveils Groundbreaking Mobile Accessibility Testing Capabilities for Android and iOS

New suite of manual and automated tools empowers QA teams to ensure digital inclusivity across platforms

San Francisco, CA, June 19, 2025, a unified agentic AI and cloud engineering platform, announces the launch of its most comprehensive mobile accessibility testing capabilities to date. With new features that support both manual and automated accessibility testing on Android and iOS, LambdaTest is redefining how teams validate digital inclusivity across the mobile landscape.

As mobile applications continue to play a central role in commerce, communication, and productivity, meeting accessibility standards like WCAG (Web Content Accessibility Guidelines) has become essential. LambdaTest's new capabilities empower QA, development, and product teams to identify, resolve, and prevent accessibility issues at every stage of the mobile app development lifecycle.

The release introduces three powerful additions to the LambdaTest platform. First, the Android Accessibility Scanner for Manual Testing provides real-time issue detection directly within the manual testing environment on real devices. Second, Android Accessibility Automation Testing brings scalable, automated WCAG compliance checks into the CI/CD pipeline using Appium and HyperExecute. Finally, iOS Accessibility Automation Testing enables the same robust, cross-platform validation for Apple devices, ensuring consistency across Android and iOS ecosystems.

"Accessibility should never be an afterthought; it is a cornerstone of exceptional mobile experiences," said Asad Khan, Co-Founder & CEO of LambdaTest. "With these new capabilities, we're giving teams the tools they need to deliver inclusive apps faster and more efficiently. Whether you're manually testing on a real Android device or running automated tests across a fleet of iOS devices, accessibility testing is now deeply integrated, scalable, and incredibly easy to adopt."

These innovations not only streamline testing workflows but also position LambdaTest users to deliver apps that meet the needs of over 1.3 billion people globally living with disabilities. By building accessibility into mobile testing from the outset, teams can unlock new markets, mitigate compliance risks, and boost user satisfaction.

To learn more about Mobile Accessibility Testing, please visit https://www.lambdatest.com/blog/automate-accessibility-for-android-and-ios-apps/\

About LambdaTest
LambdaTestis an AI-native, omnichannel software quality platform that empowers businesses to accelerate time to market through intelligent, cloud-based test authoring, orchestration, and execution. With over 15,000 customers and 2.3 million+ users across 130+ countries, LambdaTest is the trusted choice for modern software testing.

? Browser & App Testing Cloud: Enables manual and automated testing of web and mobile apps across 10,000+ browsers, real devices, and OS environments, ensuring cross-platform consistency.

? HyperExecute: An AI-native test execution and orchestration cloud that runs tests up to 70% faster than traditional grids, offering smart test distribution, automatic retries, real-time logs, and seamless CI/CD integration.

? KaneAI: The world's first GenAI-native testing agent, leveraging LLMs for effortless test creation, intelligent automation, and self-evolving test execution. It integrates directly with Jira, Slack, GitHub, and other DevOps tools.

For more information, please visit https://lambdatest.com



press@lambdatest.com

