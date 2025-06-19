Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 19, 2025) - Altamira Gold Corp. (TSXV: ALTA) (FSE: T6UP) (OTC Pink: EQTRF), ("Altamira" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has filed a National Instrument 43-101 technical report (the "Report") on the maiden resource estimate for the Maria Bonita porphyry gold deposit within the Cajueiro Project. The report can be found under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website. The maiden resource was originally published in a press release on May 5, 2025, which is also available for review on SEDAR+ and on the Company's website. There are no material differences between the resource announced in the news release and the resource in the report.

Qualified Person

Volodymyr Myadzel, PhD, MAIG, a consultant to the Company as well as a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, supervised the preparation of the technical information in the report.

About Altamira Gold Corp.

The Company is focused on the exploration and development of gold and copper projects within western central Brazil, strategically advancing five projects spanning over 100,000 hectares within the prolific Juruena Gold Belt-an area that has historically yielded over 6 million ounces of placer gold*. Leading the portfolio is the Cajueiro project, a highly prospective asset with an NI 43-101** compliant resource estimate within the Central Area of 185,000 ounces of gold in the Indicated category (5.66Mt @ 1.02 g/t) and an additional 515,000 ounces in the Inferred category (12.66Mt @ 1.26 g/t) and also some 7 kilometers to the west, within the Maria Bonita area, an NI 43-101 compliant resource estimate of 357,800 ounces of gold in the Indicated category (24.19 Mt @ 0.46g/t gold) and an additional 362,400 ounces gold in the Inferred category (25.64 Mt @ 0.44g/t gold).

Ongoing exploration and fieldwork at Cajueiro indicate the presence of multiple porphyry gold systems, reinforcing its potential for district-scale development. These hard-rock gold sources align with historical alluvial gold production, highlighting the region's exceptional gold endowment and scalability. With a rich geological setting and a track record of significant discoveries, the Company is well-positioned to unlock further value across its expansive land package.

* Juliani, C. et al; Gold in Paleoproterozoic (2.1 to 1.77 Ga) Continental Magmatic Arcs at the Tapajós and Juruena Mineral Provinces (Amazonian Craton,Brazil): A New Frontier for the Exploration of Epithermal-Porphyry and Related Deposits. Minerals 2021, 11, 714.

**NI 43-101 Technical Report, Cajueiro Project, Mineral Resource Estimate: Global Resource Engineering, Denver Colorado USA, 10th October 2019; Authors K. Gunesch, PE; H. Samari, QP-MMSA; T. Harvey, QP-MMSA

