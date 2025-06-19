DJ Walls & Futures REIT PLC: Results of General Meeting & Update on Withdrawal from the AQSE Growth Market

Walls & Futures REIT PLC (WAFR) Walls & Futures REIT PLC: Results of General Meeting & Update on Withdrawal from the AQSE Growth Market 19-Jun-2025 / 15:57 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 19 June 2025 WALLS & FUTURES REIT PLC ("Walls & Futures" or the "Company") Results of General Meeting Update on Withdrawal from the AQSE Growth Market Walls & Futures REIT plc ("WAFR"), the Ethical Housing Investor and Developer, is pleased to announce that at the Company's General Meeting held earlier today (the "GM"): -- The Resolutions (1, 2 and 3) put to the meeting regarding changes to the board of directors were not passed. -- Resolution (4) was passed by the meeting to approve the: ? Withdrawal of the Company's ordinary shares of 5 pence each from admission to trading on the AQSE Growth Market (the "Withdrawal"); ? Re-register as a private limited company; and ? Adopt new articles of association. The full voting results for the GM are below. Resolution For Against Withheld % of Votes in Favour % of Votes Against Total Votes Cast 1 234,029 1,850,106 4,000 88.6% 11.2% 2,088,135 2 234,029 1,850,106 4,000 88.6% 11.2% 2,088,135 3 234,029 1,850,106 4,000 88.6% 11.2% 2,088,135 4 1,854,426 234,709 0 88.8% 11.2% 2,089,135

Update on Withdrawal from the AQSE Growth Market

Following the passing of Resolution 4 at the GM, the Withdrawal will become effective at 8.00 am on 26 June 2025.

For further information, contact:

Walls & Futures REIT PLC 0333 700 7171

Joe McTaggart, Chief Executive

Website www.wallsandfutures.com

Allenby Capital Limited (Corporate Adviser)

Nick Harriss/James Reeve 020 3328 5656

