Donnerstag, 19.06.2025

WKN: A2DHJM | ISIN: GB00BD04QG09 | Ticker-Symbol: 6UZ
Stuttgart
19.06.25 | 10:01
0,168 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
19.06.2025 17:33 Uhr
Walls & Futures REIT PLC: Results of General Meeting & Update on Withdrawal from the AQSE Growth Market

DJ Walls & Futures REIT PLC: Results of General Meeting & Update on Withdrawal from the AQSE Growth Market 

Walls & Futures REIT PLC (WAFR) 
Walls & Futures REIT PLC: Results of General Meeting & Update on Withdrawal from the AQSE Growth Market 
19-Jun-2025 / 15:57 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
19 June 2025 
 
WALLS & FUTURES REIT PLC 
 
  
 
 ("Walls & Futures" or the "Company") 
 
  
 
Results of General Meeting 
 
Update on Withdrawal from the AQSE Growth Market 
 
  
 
  
 
Walls & Futures REIT plc ("WAFR"), the Ethical Housing Investor and Developer, is pleased to announce that at the 
Company's General Meeting held earlier today (the "GM"): 
 
  
 
 -- The Resolutions (1, 2 and 3) put to the meeting regarding changes to the board of directors were not passed.  
 -- Resolution (4) was passed by the meeting to approve the: 
   ? Withdrawal of the Company's ordinary shares of 5 pence each from admission to trading on the AQSE Growth Market 
    (the "Withdrawal"); 
   ? Re-register as a private limited company; and 
   ? Adopt new articles of association. 
  
 
The full voting results for the GM are below. 
 
  
 
Resolution   For      Against    Withheld   % of Votes in Favour  % of Votes Against  Total Votes Cast 
 
1       234,029    1,850,106   4,000    88.6%         11.2%        2,088,135 
 
2       234,029    1,850,106   4,000    88.6%         11.2%        2,088,135 
 
3       234,029    1,850,106   4,000    88.6%         11.2%        2,088,135 
 
4       1,854,426   234,709    0      88.8%         11.2%        2,089,135

Update on Withdrawal from the AQSE Growth Market

Following the passing of Resolution 4 at the GM, the Withdrawal will become effective at 8.00 am on 26 June 2025.

For further information, contact:

Walls & Futures REIT PLC 0333 700 7171

Joe McTaggart, Chief Executive

Website www.wallsandfutures.com

Allenby Capital Limited (Corporate Adviser)

Nick Harriss/James Reeve 020 3328 5656

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00BD04QG09 
Category Code: ROM 
TIDM:     WAFR 
LEI Code:   213800CJV93R1FPNT553 
Sequence No.: 393322 
EQS News ID:  2157850 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2157850&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 19, 2025 10:58 ET (14:58 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
