Donnerstag, 19.06.2025
WKN: A1XE3D | ISIN: IE00BJMZDW83 | Ticker-Symbol: DHG
Tradegate
18.06.25 | 12:39
6,300 Euro
-0,79 % -0,050
Branche
Hotels/Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
Dow Jones News
19.06.2025 17:33 Uhr
Dalata Hotel Group PLC: Acquisition Update

Dalata Hotel Group PLC: Acquisition Update 

Dalata Hotel Group PLC (DAL,DHG) 
Dalata Hotel Group PLC: Acquisition Update 
19-Jun-2025 / 16:00 GMT/BST 
 
Acquisition Update 
  
 
ISE: DHG                 LSE: DAL 
 
Dublin and London | 19 June 2025: Dalata Hotel Group plc ('Dalata' or the 'Group'), announces that it has received 
approval from the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission ("CCPC") to acquire the Radisson Blu Hotel Dublin 
Airport. All conditions are now satisfied, and the transaction is expected to complete before the end of June. 
 
The Group announced in November 2024 that it agreed to acquire CG Hotels Dublin Airport Limited, which holds the long 
leasehold interest in the Radisson Blu Hotel Dublin Airport, for a consideration of EUR83 million. 
 
The Group is contractually committed to operating the Maldron Hotel Dublin Airport, under licence, into 2026, and will 
engage with the owner, daa, to ensure an orderly handover of operations during the period. 
 
Dermot Crowley, CEO of Dalata Hotel Group commented: 
 
"We are pleased the regulatory approval process is now complete, and I am very excited about the future of the hotel 
within Dalata Hotel Group. I look forward to meeting the team at the hotel in the coming weeks and welcoming them into 
Dalata".  
 
  
 
ENDS 
 
About Dalata 
 
Dalata Hotel Group plc is the UK and Ireland's largest independent four-star hotel operator, with a growing presence in 
Continental Europe. Established in 2007, Dalata is backed by EUR1.7bn in hotel assets with a portfolio of 55 hotels, 
primarily comprising a mix of owned and leased hotels operating through its two main brands, Clayton and Maldron 
hotels. Dalata is ambitious to grow its portfolio of 11,990 rooms and pipeline of 1,867 rooms further in excellent 
locations in select, large cities and is targeting 21,000 rooms, either operational or in development, by 2030. For the 
year ended 31 December 2024, Dalata reported revenue of EUR652.2 million, basic earnings per share of 35.5 cent and Free 
Cashflow per Share of 55.8 cent. Dalata is listed on the Main Market of Euronext Dublin (DHG) and the London Stock 
Exchange (DAL). For further information visit: www.dalatahotelgroup.com 
 
  
 
  
 
  
 
  
 
Contacts 
 
Dalata Hotel Group plc              Tel +353 1 206 9400 
 
Dermot Crowley, CEO                investorrelations@dalatahotelgroup.com 
 
Shane Casserly, Deputy CEO 
 
Carol Phelan, CFO 
 
  
 
Joint Company Brokers                 
 
Davy: Anthony Farrell               Tel +353 1 679 6363 
 
Berenberg: Ben Wright               Tel +44 20 3753 3069 
 
                            
 
Investor Relations and PR | FTI Consulting    Tel +353 87 737 9089 
 
                         Tel +353 85 277 9905 
Sam Moore/ Rugile Nenortaite 
                       dalata@fticonsulting.com

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

ISIN:      IE00BJMZDW83, IE00BJMZDW83 
Category Code: ACQ 
TIDM:      DAL,DHG 
LEI Code:    635400L2CWET7ONOBJ04 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  393323 
EQS News ID:  2157846 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 19, 2025 11:00 ET (15:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
