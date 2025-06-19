Solar module prices in Europe have fallen by up to €0. 01 ($0. 01)/W this month, according to pvXchange. com, as the PV market shows resilience amid policy uncertainty and geopolitical risks. From pv magazine Germany The solar module market has shown little movement in either direction this month. Prices have experienced only a slight downward correction, driven mainly by weakening demand in recent weeks and slightly higher supplier inventories. To boost sales, some module prices dropped selectively by €0. 005/W to €0. 01/W, but these reductions may reverse in July. Only low-cost modules, including ...

