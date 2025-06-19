Anzeige
WKN: A2NB0W | ISIN: GB00BGDT3G23 | Ticker-Symbol: 3JDA
Tradegate
17.06.25 | 13:23
9,050 Euro
-0,55 % -0,050
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 600
PR Newswire
19.06.2025 17:54 Uhr
Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 19

19 June 2025

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 100,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 771.377p. The highest price paid per share was 775.000p and the lowest price paid per share was 763.200p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0129% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 533,140,968 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 775,099,080. Rightmove holds 10,814,032 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Carolyn Pollard, Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

Execution Time

58

773.200

16:07:51

305

773.200

16:07:51

684

772.600

16:07:29

943

772.600

16:07:28

500

772.600

16:06:05

611

772.600

16:06:05

922

773.000

16:04:13

900

772.800

16:03:37

795

773.000

16:02:27

785

773.000

16:00:44

737

773.200

15:59:54

777

773.000

15:55:00

831

773.200

15:54:51

831

773.400

15:54:51

148

773.400

15:54:03

937

773.200

15:50:35

924

773.200

15:50:35

686

773.600

15:47:10

124

773.600

15:47:10

876

773.800

15:45:40

669

773.800

15:44:39

626

773.800

15:44:39

137

773.600

15:42:06

1083

773.600

15:42:06

933

774.000

15:40:59

1053

774.200

15:40:09

618

774.200

15:37:09

830

774.200

15:37:09

249

774.200

15:37:09

847

774.000

15:35:01

158

774.000

15:31:36

736

774.000

15:31:36

911

774.600

15:29:20

758

774.800

15:29:19

776

774.800

15:29:19

897

775.000

15:29:15

758

775.000

15:28:15

872

774.800

15:19:27

557

774.600

15:17:00

525

774.600

15:17:00

794

774.800

15:17:00

866

774.800

15:17:00

777

774.200

15:11:52

914

774.200

15:11:52

928

773.000

14:57:31

901

773.200

14:57:25

864

773.400

14:56:05

761

773.000

14:49:33

150

773.000

14:49:33

938

773.600

14:49:00

16

773.800

14:48:57

759

773.800

14:48:57

795

773.000

14:41:09

683

773.200

14:40:12

239

773.200

14:40:12

936

773.400

14:39:52

883

773.400

14:39:52

801

772.600

14:32:33

807

772.400

14:30:12

786

772.400

14:30:12

795

772.400

14:25:34

928

771.800

14:18:58

928

772.000

14:18:58

282

772.000

14:17:35

8

772.000

14:17:35

147

771.800

14:16:25

140

771.800

14:16:25

931

770.600

13:59:31

856

770.800

13:57:20

754

771.000

13:56:39

466

770.800

13:50:24

458

770.800

13:50:24

782

770.600

13:44:48

938

770.600

13:44:48

863

770.600

13:42:00

815

770.400

13:36:51

870

770.600

13:33:10

125

770.800

13:32:23

629

770.800

13:32:23

876

770.800

13:32:23

854

770.600

13:23:25

755

771.400

13:18:52

921

770.800

13:09:21

762

771.200

13:04:46

911

771.600

12:58:12

825

772.000

12:55:58

316

771.800

12:47:45

443

771.800

12:47:45

808

772.200

12:46:47

237

772.000

12:41:37

587

772.000

12:41:37

926

772.200

12:30:31

25

772.400

12:26:56

911

772.400

12:26:56

398

773.000

12:15:07

480

773.000

12:12:01

765

773.200

12:07:13

370

773.600

12:05:25

503

773.600

12:05:25

895

773.800

12:04:24

868

773.800

12:00:10

422

773.600

11:57:31

876

774.200

11:57:18

858

773.800

11:52:15

889

773.800

11:52:15

826

772.800

11:44:24

835

772.800

11:34:02

813

772.000

11:15:54

821

771.800

11:12:14

825

771.800

11:06:05

844

771.000

10:55:04

873

770.800

10:49:41

899

770.600

10:43:39

871

770.400

10:36:59

84

769.400

10:31:03

737

769.400

10:31:03

907

769.400

10:31:03

811

767.400

10:14:04

836

766.800

10:11:38

941

767.200

10:06:16

883

767.400

10:05:45

818

763.600

09:51:07

344

763.800

09:51:06

431

763.800

09:51:06

641

763.200

09:41:15

289

763.200

09:41:01

875

763.800

09:36:32

270

764.600

09:27:50

446

764.600

09:26:59

137

764.600

09:26:59

157

765.800

09:22:01

738

765.800

09:22:01

512

766.000

09:13:55

405

766.000

09:13:55

728

766.000

09:07:01

137

766.000

09:07:01

863

766.600

09:05:00

869

765.200

08:57:00

822

764.200

08:45:49

707

764.400

08:43:27

74

764.400

08:43:27

797

764.800

08:42:09

755

765.600

08:31:38

826

765.800

08:31:38

861

766.000

08:16:56

563

767.800

08:08:41

270

767.800

08:08:41

920

769.400

08:01:56

778

770.000

08:01:56


© 2025 PR Newswire
