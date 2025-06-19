Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, June 19
19 June 2025
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 100,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 771.377p. The highest price paid per share was 775.000p and the lowest price paid per share was 763.200p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0129% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 533,140,968 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 775,099,080. Rightmove holds 10,814,032 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Carolyn Pollard, Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
Quantity
Price
Execution Time
58
773.200
16:07:51
305
773.200
16:07:51
684
772.600
16:07:29
943
772.600
16:07:28
500
772.600
16:06:05
611
772.600
16:06:05
922
773.000
16:04:13
900
772.800
16:03:37
795
773.000
16:02:27
785
773.000
16:00:44
737
773.200
15:59:54
777
773.000
15:55:00
831
773.200
15:54:51
831
773.400
15:54:51
148
773.400
15:54:03
937
773.200
15:50:35
924
773.200
15:50:35
686
773.600
15:47:10
124
773.600
15:47:10
876
773.800
15:45:40
669
773.800
15:44:39
626
773.800
15:44:39
137
773.600
15:42:06
1083
773.600
15:42:06
933
774.000
15:40:59
1053
774.200
15:40:09
618
774.200
15:37:09
830
774.200
15:37:09
249
774.200
15:37:09
847
774.000
15:35:01
158
774.000
15:31:36
736
774.000
15:31:36
911
774.600
15:29:20
758
774.800
15:29:19
776
774.800
15:29:19
897
775.000
15:29:15
758
775.000
15:28:15
872
774.800
15:19:27
557
774.600
15:17:00
525
774.600
15:17:00
794
774.800
15:17:00
866
774.800
15:17:00
777
774.200
15:11:52
914
774.200
15:11:52
928
773.000
14:57:31
901
773.200
14:57:25
864
773.400
14:56:05
761
773.000
14:49:33
150
773.000
14:49:33
938
773.600
14:49:00
16
773.800
14:48:57
759
773.800
14:48:57
795
773.000
14:41:09
683
773.200
14:40:12
239
773.200
14:40:12
936
773.400
14:39:52
883
773.400
14:39:52
801
772.600
14:32:33
807
772.400
14:30:12
786
772.400
14:30:12
795
772.400
14:25:34
928
771.800
14:18:58
928
772.000
14:18:58
282
772.000
14:17:35
8
772.000
14:17:35
147
771.800
14:16:25
140
771.800
14:16:25
931
770.600
13:59:31
856
770.800
13:57:20
754
771.000
13:56:39
466
770.800
13:50:24
458
770.800
13:50:24
782
770.600
13:44:48
938
770.600
13:44:48
863
770.600
13:42:00
815
770.400
13:36:51
870
770.600
13:33:10
125
770.800
13:32:23
629
770.800
13:32:23
876
770.800
13:32:23
854
770.600
13:23:25
755
771.400
13:18:52
921
770.800
13:09:21
762
771.200
13:04:46
911
771.600
12:58:12
825
772.000
12:55:58
316
771.800
12:47:45
443
771.800
12:47:45
808
772.200
12:46:47
237
772.000
12:41:37
587
772.000
12:41:37
926
772.200
12:30:31
25
772.400
12:26:56
911
772.400
12:26:56
398
773.000
12:15:07
480
773.000
12:12:01
765
773.200
12:07:13
370
773.600
12:05:25
503
773.600
12:05:25
895
773.800
12:04:24
868
773.800
12:00:10
422
773.600
11:57:31
876
774.200
11:57:18
858
773.800
11:52:15
889
773.800
11:52:15
826
772.800
11:44:24
835
772.800
11:34:02
813
772.000
11:15:54
821
771.800
11:12:14
825
771.800
11:06:05
844
771.000
10:55:04
873
770.800
10:49:41
899
770.600
10:43:39
871
770.400
10:36:59
84
769.400
10:31:03
737
769.400
10:31:03
907
769.400
10:31:03
811
767.400
10:14:04
836
766.800
10:11:38
941
767.200
10:06:16
883
767.400
10:05:45
818
763.600
09:51:07
344
763.800
09:51:06
431
763.800
09:51:06
641
763.200
09:41:15
289
763.200
09:41:01
875
763.800
09:36:32
270
764.600
09:27:50
446
764.600
09:26:59
137
764.600
09:26:59
157
765.800
09:22:01
738
765.800
09:22:01
512
766.000
09:13:55
405
766.000
09:13:55
728
766.000
09:07:01
137
766.000
09:07:01
863
766.600
09:05:00
869
765.200
08:57:00
822
764.200
08:45:49
707
764.400
08:43:27
74
764.400
08:43:27
797
764.800
08:42:09
755
765.600
08:31:38
826
765.800
08:31:38
861
766.000
08:16:56
563
767.800
08:08:41
270
767.800
08:08:41
920
769.400
08:01:56
778
770.000
08:01:56