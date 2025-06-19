Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 19, 2025) - FRX Innovations Inc. (TSXV: FRXI.H) (the "Company") announces that the Company has changed its auditor from MNP LLP ("MNP") to Manning Elliott LLP ("Manning Elliott") effective as of June 16, 2025.

At the request of the Company, MNP resigned as auditor of the Company effective as of June 16, 2025 (the "Date of Resignation"). Manning Elliott was appointed as auditor of the Company effective as of June 16, 2025, to fill the vacancy from the Date of Resignation until the next annual meeting of shareholders of the Company.

In accordance with National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations, the Notice of Change of Auditor, together with the required letters from each of MNP and Manning Elliott, have been reviewed by the board of directors of the Company and filed on SEDAR+.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

