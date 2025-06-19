Sigma7, a global leader in risk management and resilience planning, today announced a strategic partnership with R24 International designed to strengthen travel security monitoring and alerts for corporations worldwide. Through this collaboration, Sigma7's clients will gain access to advanced travel tracking and monitoring capabilities, helping organizations properly manage operational risks and safeguard their teams, even in the most complex environments.

By integrating its expertise in risk assessment and real-time threat analysis with R24 International's cutting-edge Duty of Care module, Sigma7 aims to offer an all-inclusive view of potential risks that could affect business travel. From geopolitical uncertainties to environmental hazards, threats are constantly evolving, and the demands on corporate travel security are on the rise. The new partnership features an innovative fusion of technology, real-time risk assessments, targeted communications, and global on-the-ground support to ensure that traveling employees and relevant assets remain protected at all times.

This partnership also significantly enhances Sigma7's Journey Management capabilities-enabling end-to-end oversight of personnel movement through centralized planning, route risk analysis, location-based check-ins, and real-time escalation protocols. Whether supporting daily travel or mission-critical operations, Sigma7 delivers integrated solutions that ensure safe and secure transit across all phases of the journey.

In support of its journey management capabilities, Sigma7 also offers integrated tactical security and logistics solutions-ranging from secure transportation and close protection to medical response, interpreter services, and in-country coordination. These resources are critical for clients operating in high-risk or remote environments, enabling safe movement, operational continuity, and rapid response when conditions escalate.

"Our relationship with R24 International allows Sigma7 to bring a new dimension of proactive travel security to clients navigating high-risk destinations," said Owen Belman, CEO of Sigma7. "By combining Sigma7's robust threat intelligence tools with R24 International's real-time monitoring and response platform, organizations can track and respond to emerging situations more swiftly than ever, delivering unparalleled confidence and peace of mind."

R24 International's software-as-a-service approach for journey management provides a seamless interface, enabling clients to monitor multiple traveling personnel, receive instant operation-critical notifications, and coordinate immediate support if an incident arises. This level of integration is especially vital for industries confronted with heightened risks, including defense, logistics, manufacturing, energy, and humanitarian aid. By centralizing travel data and risk information, the partnership fosters a holistic security strategy that accounts for both routine travel management demands and unexpected crisis scenarios.

Sigma7's ongoing commitment to supporting global organizations with resilience planning, education, and training is further strengthened by this new partnership. The initiative exemplifies Sigma7's core values of innovation, client-centricity, and delivering superior risk outcomes. As businesses face a future of shifting regulatory, geopolitical, and technological landscapes, having comprehensive travel security measures has become an essential element of continuity planning.

About Sigma7

Sigma7 is a global risk management firm specializing in resilience, training, real-time threat intelligence, and business continuity planning services. With over 500 education modules, certified digital training, and teams on the ground in 80+ countries, Sigma7 offers a tech-forward approach that leverages decades of legacy expertise to provide measurable outcomes for clients across multiple high-risk industries. By seamlessly integrating risk preparation and response with broader business strategy, Sigma7 delivers competitive advantages and operational security to organizations around the world.

