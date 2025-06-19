Anzeige
WKN: 896716 | ISIN: GB0004535307
Invesco Asia Dragon Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Invesco Asia Dragon Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 19

LEI: 549300YM9USHRKIET173

Invesco Asia Dragon Trust plc

HEADLINE: Purchase of Own Securities

Invesco Asia Dragon Trust plc announces that on 19 June 2025, it repurchased 110,000 ordinary shares of 10p each ('ordinary shares') at a price of 340p per share, to be held as Treasury Shares.

The total number of ordinary shares held in Treasury following this repurchase is 13,676,594.

The total number of ordinary shares remaining in issue (excluding 13,676,594 ordinary shares held in treasury) is 203,943,151.

For further information, please contact:

James Poole

For and on behalf of Invesco Asset Management Limited

Corporate Secretary to Invesco Asia Dragon Trust plc

Telephone: 020 3753 1000

Will Ellis

Head of Specialist Funds - Invesco

Telephone: 020 3753 1000

19 June 2025


