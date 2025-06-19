Beverage Industry Environmental Roundtable: Spring 2025 Roundtable Recap: Advancing Beverage Environmental Sustainability Through Collective Leadership

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 19, 2025 / Beverage Industry Environmental Roundtable.





BIER Spring Roundtable Meeting 2025

This past May, members of The Beverage Industry Environmental Roundtable (BIER) convened in Sevilla, Spain, for its Spring 2025 Roundtable Meeting, bringing together global beverage leaders for three days of strategic dialogue, technical exchange, and on-the-ground inspiration. Generously hosted by Heineken at Fundación Cruzcampo, the gathering brought BIER's mission to life: uniting global beverage leaders to drive environmental sustainability through collaboration, knowledge sharing, and technical advocacy.

This meeting marked the first Roundtable under the leadership of Erica Pann, BIER's new Executive Director. With deep expertise in sustainability strategy and cross-sector facilitation, Erica strengthens BIER's commitment to technical excellence and collaborative progress.

Erica is joined in leadership by Nicolas Clerget (HEINEKEN), serving as Chair of BIER's Steering Committee, and David Grant (PepsiCo) as Co-Chair. Together, this team reflects the diversity, experience, and vision of BIER's global membership-and they are actively shaping the organization's next chapter of impact.

Key Themes from the Spring 2025 Agenda

The Spring Roundtable set the tone for continued progress across BIER's 2025 priority workstreams. The agenda reflected BIER's vision of a beverage industry that is authentically sustainable, anchored in science and data, supported by world-class practices, and trusted by consumers, customers, and stakeholders alike. Highlights included:

Nature-Positive Strategies: Members explored how to integrate regenerative agriculture, biodiversity, and watershed health into long-term sustainability and value chain strategies.

Water Replenishment & Impact Metrics: Sessions focused on measuring the co-benefits of water replenishment, including climate resilience, biodiversity gains, and community well-being.

Industry Consortia as Catalysts: The group examined how industry-wide coalitions like BIER drive consistency, credibility, and collective momentum in achieving environmental goals.

Decarbonization & Net Zero Pathways: Members engaged with early insights on the SBTi Net Zero Standard 2.0 and participated in working sessions focused on Scope 3 emissions and hard-to-abate categories.

Thermal Energy Innovation: Real-world case studies showcased renewable thermal applications, highlighting projects from Diageo, Asahi, and others advancing low-carbon heat solutions.

Zero-Deforestation Claims: Sessions addressed the path from high-level commitment to credible implementation, with a focus on traceability, regulatory compliance, and phased action plans.

Just Transition & Regional Resilience: Participants explored how companies are embedding climate justice into energy transition strategies and navigating emerging geopolitical dynamics.

From Strategy to Site: A Sustainability Showcase

Members also toured HEINEKEN's brewery and solar farm, home to Europe's largest solar thermal plant for industrial use. The visit underscored how science-based ambition, stakeholder alignment, and infrastructure investment can work together to drive measurable environmental performance.

What Members Say They Value The Most

Members often say that one of the most valuable aspects of BIER is having access to shared benchmarking tools, trusted methodologies, and resources that help them see where they stand and where they can improve. These insights are reflected in the Member Spotlight Series and were echoed throughout the Spring 2025 Roundtable meeting. Common themes include:

Benchmarking and Standardization: Access to trusted metrics and methodologies helps members assess performance and identify opportunities for improvement.

Collaborative Innovation: BIER fosters a culture of co-creation, where companies share best practices and develop scalable solutions together.

Collective Action and Credibility: Participation amplifies individual efforts through collective initiatives, reinforcing member credibility with stakeholders.

Knowledge Sharing and Capacity Building: Members benefit from a platform that promotes open exchange and continuous learning.

Strategic Alignment and Advocacy: BIER supports unified advocacy and strategic alignment on key sustainability issues, enabling more effective industry engagement.

A Global Membership, A Unified Purpose

BIER values a membership base that reflects the diversity and expertise of the global beverage industry, drawing insights from across the value chain. Representing many of the most recognized names in brewing, distilling, and non-alcoholic beverages, BIER members bring their knowledge, commitment, and passion to collaboratively address environmental challenges that no single company can solve alone.

Through the market leadership of its members, BIER continues to position itself as the sustainable voice of the beverage industry, driving stakeholder trust and advancing solutions that benefit both the sector and the planet.

Looking Ahead

The Spring 2025 Roundtable exemplified BIER's mission in action. Through technical engagement, open dialogue, and shared vision, members continue to set the pace for environmental sustainability across the beverage sector. With the guidance of Executive Director Erica Pann, Chair Nicolas Clerget, and Co-Chair David Grant, BIER is well-positioned to support member-driven progress in the months and years ahead.

A heartfelt thank you to Heineken for their warm hospitality and to every member who attended, shared insights, asked questions, and contributed to the Sevilla Roundtable's success.



