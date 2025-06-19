Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 19.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
+435 % Beteiligungsrendite durch TAO nach £5 Mio. Finanzierung und Bitcoin-Treasury-Strategie!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 867679 | ISIN: US6934751057 | Ticker-Symbol: PNP
Tradegate
17.06.25 | 09:31
149,00 Euro
-2,61 % -4,00
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
150,00152,0019:53
150,00152,0018:59
ACCESS Newswire
19.06.2025 19:26 Uhr
136 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

PNC Financial Services Group: Howard University & PNC National Center for Entrepreneurship Convenes Entrepreneurs, Investors and HBCU Leaders for Empowerment Summit

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESSWIRE / June 19, 2025 / PNC Financial Services Group.

Howard University & PNC National Center for Entrepreneurship will host the 2025 HBCU Entrepreneurship Empowerment Summit from June 19 to 21, 2025, at the Marriott Marquis in Washington. Now in its third year, the national summit brings together HBCU students and alumni, business owners, investors, faculty and ecosystem builders for three days of expert-led programming, curated networking and community-driven innovation.

"PNC applauds the work that's been taking place at the Center over the past several years, and the national summit stands out as some of its most impactful programming," said Richard K. Bynum, chief corporate responsibility officer for PNC. "Like all of the Center's resources, the summit is open to everyone with an entrepreneurial mindset and an interest in seizing the opportunity to learn, grow and scale their businessventures."

Event highlights include the Mecca Marketplace, a pop-up for local entrepreneurs to showcase and sell their products, and Resource Fair, which will feature funding opportunities and business tools for attendees. The Future Innovators Brunch will offer targeted conversations on technology, AI, business development and retail solutions. Additionally, the HBCU Empower Awards will celebrate student and faculty innovators from across the country.

"This summit reflects our commitment to supporting entrepreneurs with the tools, insights and connections they need to thrive. From student innovators and faculty researchers to experienced founders and ecosystem builders, this is a space where ideas grow, networks expand and meaningful impact begins," said Johnny Graham, Ph.D., interim national executive director of the Howard University & PNC National Center for Entrepreneurship and marketing professor at the Howard University School of Business.

Attendees will hear from business experts and entrepreneurs, including Howard University alumnus Nicholas M. Perkins, president and CEO of Perkins Management Services Company and Fuddruckers; Cornell McBride Jr., president of Design Essentials; Angel Gregorio, founder and CEO of The Spice Suite, Something Suite and Black and Forth; and Jabari Johnson, CEO of COLORS Worldwide Inc. and R&B ONLY. Programming tracks cover business growth strategies, access to capital and ecosystem development through education, policy and partnerships. For more information and the full conference agenda, visit HBCUEMPOWER.COM.

###

About Howard University & PNC National Center for Entrepreneurship
The Howard University & PNC National Center for Entrepreneurship is a national consortium & hub focused on enhancing entrepreneurship education at Historically Black Colleges & Universities (HBCUs) and empowering entrepreneurs around the country. The National Center for Entrepreneurship enhances the success and growth of businesses through providing programming, capital, curriculum, research, and other resources in collaboration with Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) and their surrounding communities.

About Howard University

Howard University, established in 1867, is a leading private research university based in Washington, D.C. Howard's 14 schools and colleges offer 140 undergraduate, graduate, and professional degree programs and lead the nation in awarding doctoral degrees to African American students. The top-ranked historically Black college or university according to Forbes, Howard is the only HBCU ranked among U.S. News & World Report's Top 100 National Universities and the only HBCU classified as an R1 research institution, indicating the highest level of research spending and doctoral production. Renowned for its esteemed faculty, high achieving students, and commitment to excellence, leadership, truth and service, Howard produces distinguished alumni across all sectors, including the first Black U.S. Supreme Court justice and the first woman U.S. vice president; Schwarzman, Marshall, Rhodes, and Truman Scholars; prestigious fellows; and over 165 Fulbright recipients. Learn more at www.howard.edu.

Media Contacts:
Carol Wilkerson; (202) 288-7071; carol.wilkerson@howard.edu and mediarelations@howard.edu
Angie Carducci; (412) 762-9186; angela.carducci@pnc.com
Airen Washington; (202) 209-6319; founder@airenwashington.me



View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from PNC Financial Services Group on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: PNC Financial Services Group
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/pnc-financial-services-group
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: PNC Financial Services Group



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/howard-university-and-pnc-national-center-for-entrepreneurship-conve-1041189

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.