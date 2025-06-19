PNC Financial Services Group: Howard University & PNC National Center for Entrepreneurship Convenes Entrepreneurs, Investors and HBCU Leaders for Empowerment Summit

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESSWIRE / June 19, 2025 / PNC Financial Services Group.

Howard University & PNC National Center for Entrepreneurship will host the 2025 HBCU Entrepreneurship Empowerment Summit from June 19 to 21, 2025, at the Marriott Marquis in Washington. Now in its third year, the national summit brings together HBCU students and alumni, business owners, investors, faculty and ecosystem builders for three days of expert-led programming, curated networking and community-driven innovation.

"PNC applauds the work that's been taking place at the Center over the past several years, and the national summit stands out as some of its most impactful programming," said Richard K. Bynum, chief corporate responsibility officer for PNC. "Like all of the Center's resources, the summit is open to everyone with an entrepreneurial mindset and an interest in seizing the opportunity to learn, grow and scale their businessventures."

Event highlights include the Mecca Marketplace, a pop-up for local entrepreneurs to showcase and sell their products, and Resource Fair, which will feature funding opportunities and business tools for attendees. The Future Innovators Brunch will offer targeted conversations on technology, AI, business development and retail solutions. Additionally, the HBCU Empower Awards will celebrate student and faculty innovators from across the country.

"This summit reflects our commitment to supporting entrepreneurs with the tools, insights and connections they need to thrive. From student innovators and faculty researchers to experienced founders and ecosystem builders, this is a space where ideas grow, networks expand and meaningful impact begins," said Johnny Graham, Ph.D., interim national executive director of the Howard University & PNC National Center for Entrepreneurship and marketing professor at the Howard University School of Business.

Attendees will hear from business experts and entrepreneurs, including Howard University alumnus Nicholas M. Perkins, president and CEO of Perkins Management Services Company and Fuddruckers; Cornell McBride Jr., president of Design Essentials; Angel Gregorio, founder and CEO of The Spice Suite, Something Suite and Black and Forth; and Jabari Johnson, CEO of COLORS Worldwide Inc. and R&B ONLY. Programming tracks cover business growth strategies, access to capital and ecosystem development through education, policy and partnerships. For more information and the full conference agenda, visit HBCUEMPOWER.COM.

About Howard University & PNC National Center for Entrepreneurship

The Howard University & PNC National Center for Entrepreneurship is a national consortium & hub focused on enhancing entrepreneurship education at Historically Black Colleges & Universities (HBCUs) and empowering entrepreneurs around the country. The National Center for Entrepreneurship enhances the success and growth of businesses through providing programming, capital, curriculum, research, and other resources in collaboration with Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) and their surrounding communities.

About Howard University

Howard University, established in 1867, is a leading private research university based in Washington, D.C. Howard's 14 schools and colleges offer 140 undergraduate, graduate, and professional degree programs and lead the nation in awarding doctoral degrees to African American students. The top-ranked historically Black college or university according to Forbes, Howard is the only HBCU ranked among U.S. News & World Report's Top 100 National Universities and the only HBCU classified as an R1 research institution, indicating the highest level of research spending and doctoral production. Renowned for its esteemed faculty, high achieving students, and commitment to excellence, leadership, truth and service, Howard produces distinguished alumni across all sectors, including the first Black U.S. Supreme Court justice and the first woman U.S. vice president; Schwarzman, Marshall, Rhodes, and Truman Scholars; prestigious fellows; and over 165 Fulbright recipients. Learn more at www.howard.edu.

