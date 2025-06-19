BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Result of AGM

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 19

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc

(LEI: 549300MS535KC2WH4082)

Results of AGM

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc announces that, at the Annual General Meeting held today, all 13 resolutions were duly passed on a poll.



The full text of the resolutions can be found in the Notice of Annual General Meeting set out in the Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 28 February 2025, which has previously been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and is available for inspection at:



https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism



The results of the poll were as follows:

Votes

For & Discretionary

% Votes

Against

% Votes Total % of Available voting rights* Votes

Withheld Resolution 1 16,737,765 91.28 1,599,684 8.72 18,337,449 43.14 1,978 Resolution 2 18,208,362 99.46 99,689 0.54 18,308,051 43.07 31,376 Resolution 3 18,321,997 99.92 15,452 0.08 18,337,449 43.14 1,978 Resolution 4 18,252,577 99.71 52,570 0.29 18,305,147 43.06 34,280 Resolution 5 18,229,542 99.58 75,998 0.42 18,305,540 43.06 33,887 Resolution 6 18,252,438 99.72 51,370 0.28 18,303,808 43.06 35,619 Resolution 7 18,237,705 99.64 66,470 0.36 18,304,175 43.06 35,252 Resolution 8 18,218,252 99.54 83,597 0.46 18,301,849 43.06 37,578 Resolution 9 16,693,045 99.75 42,405 0.25 16,735,450 39.37 1,603,977 Resolution 10 18,284,472 99.85 28,251 0.15 18,312,723 43.08 26,704 Resolution 11 18,260,721 99.62 69,164 0.38 18,329,885 43.12 9,542 Resolution 12 18,225,513 99.45 100,611 0.55 18,326,124 43.11 13,303 Resolution 13 17,951,046 97.89 386,029 2.11 18,337,075 43.14 2,352



*Available Voting Rights (exc. Treasury) equals 42,507,792



19 June 2025