BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Result of AGM
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, June 19
BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc
(LEI: 549300MS535KC2WH4082)
Results of AGM
BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc announces that, at the Annual General Meeting held today, all 13 resolutions were duly passed on a poll.
The full text of the resolutions can be found in the Notice of Annual General Meeting set out in the Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 28 February 2025, which has previously been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and is available for inspection at:
https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism
The results of the poll were as follows:
Votes
Votes
Votes Total
% of Available voting rights*
Votes
Resolution 1
16,737,765
91.28
1,599,684
8.72
18,337,449
43.14
1,978
Resolution 2
18,208,362
99.46
99,689
0.54
18,308,051
43.07
31,376
Resolution 3
18,321,997
99.92
15,452
0.08
18,337,449
43.14
1,978
Resolution 4
18,252,577
99.71
52,570
0.29
18,305,147
43.06
34,280
Resolution 5
18,229,542
99.58
75,998
0.42
18,305,540
43.06
33,887
Resolution 6
18,252,438
99.72
51,370
0.28
18,303,808
43.06
35,619
Resolution 7
18,237,705
99.64
66,470
0.36
18,304,175
43.06
35,252
Resolution 8
18,218,252
99.54
83,597
0.46
18,301,849
43.06
37,578
Resolution 9
16,693,045
99.75
42,405
0.25
16,735,450
39.37
1,603,977
Resolution 10
18,284,472
99.85
28,251
0.15
18,312,723
43.08
26,704
Resolution 11
18,260,721
99.62
69,164
0.38
18,329,885
43.12
9,542
Resolution 12
18,225,513
99.45
100,611
0.55
18,326,124
43.11
13,303
Resolution 13
17,951,046
97.89
386,029
2.11
18,337,075
43.14
2,352
*Available Voting Rights (exc. Treasury) equals 42,507,792
19 June 2025