WKN: 923003 | ISIN: GB0006436108 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Result of AGM

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 19

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc
(LEI: 549300MS535KC2WH4082)

Results of AGM

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc announces that, at the Annual General Meeting held today, all 13 resolutions were duly passed on a poll.


The full text of the resolutions can be found in the Notice of Annual General Meeting set out in the Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 28 February 2025, which has previously been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and is available for inspection at:

https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism


The results of the poll were as follows:

Votes
For & Discretionary


%

Votes
Against


%

Votes Total

% of Available voting rights*

Votes
Withheld

Resolution 1

16,737,765

91.28

1,599,684

8.72

18,337,449

43.14

1,978

Resolution 2

18,208,362

99.46

99,689

0.54

18,308,051

43.07

31,376

Resolution 3

18,321,997

99.92

15,452

0.08

18,337,449

43.14

1,978

Resolution 4

18,252,577

99.71

52,570

0.29

18,305,147

43.06

34,280

Resolution 5

18,229,542

99.58

75,998

0.42

18,305,540

43.06

33,887

Resolution 6

18,252,438

99.72

51,370

0.28

18,303,808

43.06

35,619

Resolution 7

18,237,705

99.64

66,470

0.36

18,304,175

43.06

35,252

Resolution 8

18,218,252

99.54

83,597

0.46

18,301,849

43.06

37,578

Resolution 9

16,693,045

99.75

42,405

0.25

16,735,450

39.37

1,603,977

Resolution 10

18,284,472

99.85

28,251

0.15

18,312,723

43.08

26,704

Resolution 11

18,260,721

99.62

69,164

0.38

18,329,885

43.12

9,542

Resolution 12

18,225,513

99.45

100,611

0.55

18,326,124

43.11

13,303

Resolution 13

17,951,046

97.89

386,029

2.11

18,337,075

43.14

2,352


*Available Voting Rights (exc. Treasury) equals 42,507,792


19 June 2025


