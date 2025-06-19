PPX Mining Corp.: PPX Mining Announces Sucessful Completion of Geotubes Testing Program for Its Plant

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / June 19, 2025 / PPX Mining Corp. (TSX.V:PPX)(BVL:PPX) (the "Company" or "PPX", including its Peruvian subsidiaries) is pleased to announce the successful completion of a comprehensive testing program focused on dewatering efficiency, effluent quality, and solids retention. The objective of the program was to evaluate the suitability of various geotextile materials for use in geotextile containers, or "Geotubes," which are intended to store tailings generated from the processing of both oxidized and sulfide ores at the Company's processing plant, currently under construction.

Testing was conducted during May and June 2025 using tailings from the Callanquitas Mine, simulating both ore types and the proposed grinding specifications of the plant. The initial phase involved assessing water filtration capabilities using geotextile fabric samples from a range of international suppliers. This was followed by small-scale prototype geotube, for testing purposes, of approximately 50 x 50 x 30 cm in dimension, provided by the manufacturers.

The results demonstrated that a geotextile supplied by a Chinese manufacturer delivered exceptional performance, achieving high water clarity (sediment levels below the permissible limit of 50 milligrams per liter), efficient dewatering rates exceeding 70%, and low residual moisture in the retained solids. The selected geotextile also proved to be highly cost-effective and is slated for use upon commencement of plant operations.

These evaluations were conducted in collaboration with the Universidad Nacional de Ingeniería (UNI) in Peru, whose laboratory facilities hosted the testing. This initiative aligns with PPX's commitment to sustainable, environmentally friendly practices and technologies that also enhance geomechanical stability.

PPX has opted to utilize Geotubes for tailings storage due to their multiple advantages over conventional tailings dams. Geotube systems significantly reduce the environmental and structural risks associated with dam failures, a concern that has gained increased attention globally. Moreover, Geotubes offer a lower initial capital cost and can be implemented in alignment with the phased growth of the Company's mining and processing operations.

The adoption of Geotubes is also expected to optimize tailings storage capacity by enabling a more compact and efficient arrangement of solids, thereby maximizing the use of the available footprint designated for tailings confinement.

John Thomas, CEO of PPX commented - "our decision to implement Geotube technology is a clear reflection of PPX's commitment to responsible mining and environmental sustainability. We are dedicated to adopting best-in-class practices that not only enhance operational efficiency but also minimize our environmental footprint and promote the long-term well-being of the communities where we operate."

All scientific and technical information in this press release has been reviewed and approved by John Thomas, P. Eng., who is the CEO of the Company and a qualified person under the definitions established by National Instrument 43-101.

