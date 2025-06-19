Noble Romans, Inc.: Noble Roman's Announces Top Performance Month for Craft Pizza & Pub Segment

INDIANAPOLIS, IN / ACCESS Newswire / June 19, 2025 / Noble Roman's, Inc. (OTCQB:NROM), the Indianapolis based franchisor of Noble Roman's Pizza and Noble Roman's Craft Pizza & Pub, announced today that its company-owned Craft Pizza & Pub segment had the highest profit contribution month in May of 2025 since August of 2022, and the third highest monthly profit contribution ever. The company reports that same store sales were up approximately 9.3% in May versus the same month a year ago.

According to Scott Mobley, President & CEO of Noble Roman's, "May was a very good month for Craft Pizza & Pub operations. Sales were up approximately 2.7% in April and 9.3% in May. Our long-term focus has been a steadfast attention to operational consistency, both in service and cost controls. Recent post-Covid years have created margin challenges, both from an inflationary standpoint and a consumer spending standpoint, but operational consistency, a chipping away at structural costs, and an advantageous tailwind from cheese prices have come together to create an excellent result in May. Conditions have required a marketing and promotional emphasis on value, which also contributes to margin pressures, but which has had a positive impact on guest counts and sales. We anticipate another month of same store sales increase in June, perhaps in the range of that generated in April, although we do have a return of higher cheese prices with which to contend. We still have the last third of June to go, and June can be unpredictable as a vacation month and with the number of current national and world events on the minds of consumers. We also still remain in a value-orientation from a promotional standpoint, and conditions may not allow that to change anytime soon."

The statements contained in this press release concerning the company's future revenues, profitability, financial resources, market demand and product development are forward-looking statements (as such term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) relating to the company that are based on the beliefs of the management of the company, as well as assumptions and estimates made by and information currently available to the company's management. The company's actual results in the future may differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements due to risks and uncertainties that exist in the company's operations and business environment, including, but not limited to the ability of franchisees to timely prepare their units for scheduled openings, the company's ability to maintain adequate staff for new openings, competitive factors and pricing and cost pressures, non-renewal of franchise agreements or the openings contemplated by the development agreement not occurring, shifts in market demand, the success of franchise programs, including the Noble Roman's Craft Pizza & Pub format, general economic conditions, changes in demand for the company's products or franchises, the company's ability to service and refinance its loans, the impact of franchise regulation, the success or failure of individual franchisees and inflation, other changes in prices or supplies of food ingredients and labor and, as well as the factors discussed under "Risk Factors" contained in this company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions or estimates prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as anticipated, believed, estimated, expected or intended. If activist stockholder activities ensue, the company's business could be adversely impacted.

CONTACT:

For Media Information: Scott Mobley, President & CEO, smobley@nobleromans.com

For Investor Relations: Paul Mobley, Executive Chairman, pmobley@nobleromans.com

Mike Cole, Investor Relations: 949-444-1341, mike.cole@armaadvisoryservices.com

SOURCE: Noble Roman's

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/food-and-beverage-products/noble-romans-announces-top-performance-month-for-craft-pizza-and-pub-seg-1041196