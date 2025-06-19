Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - June 19, 2025) - Angel Reyes & Associates, a renowned Texas personal injury law firm, is pleased to announce the opening of three new law office locations. Three new offices have already been opened in Mesquite, Oak Cliff, and the Plano/Frisco area. The expansion reflects the firm's commitment to better serving clients throughout North Texas by being more accessible and intertwined with these local communities.

Managing Partner Angel Reyes states, "Our firm is growing its physical footprint to meet clients where they are, and in doing so, making legal help more convenient, personal, and responsive to their needs. The new offices enable easier access for injured parties in underserved or high-growth areas, allowing us to better help them fight for the justice they deserve. We look forward to helping victims in these scenarios right the wrongs they have suffered."

As these areas of North Texas grow in population, the communities within them have a dire need for legal representation in personal injury matters. The expansion by Angel Reyes & Associates is focused on attending to the needs of locals first, making these services more accessible and community-oriented. With the Plano/Frisco location, greater reach will be provided in the northern suburbs, which continues the firm's mission to provide supportive legal representation right in their own backyards.

The new Mesquite office is located at 2944 Motley Dr Ste 324, Mesquite, TX 75150. The new Oak Cliff office in Dallas is located at 400 S Zang Blvd STE 708, Dallas, TX 75208. The Plano office is located at 5600 Tennyson Parkway Suite 375, Plano, Texas 75024.

About Angel Reyes & Associates

Angel Reyes & Associates has been established for over 30 years, serving those in Texas who have endured personal injuries. The firm has a client-focused approach to maximizing financial recovery that personalizes strategies to tailor them specifically to the needs of each individual client. Angel Reyes & Associates has been rated as distinguished by Martindale-Hubbell and has a tradition of success. Those who are facing personal injury matters can find greater confidence in legal representation through attorneys who have achieved this coveted rating.

From 2008 through 2025, Attorney Reyes has been named on the Super Lawyers list, one of the top accolades for an attorney in the state. In addition to serving his clients by upholding justice for their personal rights, he is frequently featured as a legal expert in various media outlets, where he shares his insights and legal expertise.

