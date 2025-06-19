Anzeige
Donnerstag, 19.06.2025
19.06.2025 21:02 Uhr
Aircraft Engine Lease Finance, Inc.: AELF Closes $55 Million Credit Facility With Merchants Bank

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESS Newswire / June 19, 2025 / Aircraft Engine Lease Finance, Inc ("AELF") announced today the completion of a $55 million line of credit provided by Indiana-based Merchants Bank. The financing will be used for the acquisition of commercial aircraft as AELF continues to expand its fleet.

Air Transat A330 on Lease From AELF

Air Transat A330 on Lease From AELF

"Merchants Bank has been a key partner in AELF's development, and we are very pleased to continue to expand that relationship as we grow the fleet and diversify our stable of high-quality airline partners," said Phil Scruggs, Board Member for AELF.

AELF has been a borrower from Merchants Bank since 2019. This line of credit consolidates and expands on AELF's existing borrowings with the lender. The privately held leasing company is actively growing its fleet of mid-life commercial aircraft with the addition of several 737 NGs and A330s in recent months, and negotiations on a host of additional acquisitions underway.

"Our partnership with AELF has been incredibly valuable as we continue to support their vision and innovation in the industry," said Ariana Meiser, Market President of Merchants Bank. "We strive to work alongside organizations like AELF and look forward to being part of their continued growth for years to come."

ABOUT AELF

Aircraft Engine Lease Finance Inc. ("AELF") is an experienced commercial aircraft lessor. Based in Chicago, AELF offers customized and flexible financing solutions to airlines and commercial aircraft operators worldwide. AELF has been in operation for a decade and is continually expanding its commercial aircraft and engine portfolio.

ABOUT MERCHANTS BANK

Ranked as one of the top-performing banks in the U.S. by American Banker/Capital Performance Group, Merchants Bank focuses on several segments of the banking industry, including retail and correspondent residential mortgage banking, multifamily mortgage banking, business banking (including small business lending), agricultural lending, mortgage warehouse financing, and traditional community banking. Merchants Bank conducts business from its Indiana banking centers and various regional production offices. Additional information can be found at www.bankmerchants.com. Member FDIC | Equal Housing Lender

Contact Information

Amy Phillips
communications@aelfinc.com

.

SOURCE: Aircraft Engine Lease Finance, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/transportation/aelf-closes-55-million-credit-facility-with-merchants-bank-1041198

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
