Landon Hail Press: This Summer, Find Purpose Within: Izabela Oquendo's Bestselling Book Helps Readers Trade Emptiness for Alignment

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / June 19, 2025 / Summer is a season of transformation: a time to reflect, reset, and rediscover what truly matters. For readers seeking meaning beyond productivity or surface-level success, The Opposite of Empty offers a much-needed invitation inward.

The Opposite of Empty , published by Landon Hail Press , reached bestseller on Amazon in categories including Family & Personal Growth, Women's Spirituality, and Personal transformation & Spirituality. Book cover design by Rich Johnson of Spectacle Photography . Creative direction and styling by Samantha Joy .

Written by mental health professional and transformation coach Izabela Oquendo , The Opposite of Empty is a bestselling guide for women who are ready to stop performing and start living with boldness, authenticity, and purpose. Through a signature framework called The Purpose Activation Blueprint, Oquendo leads readers through seven core elements that illuminate their needs, values, strengths, and desires. Helping trade emotional exhaustion for alignment and clarity, the Purpose Activation Blueprint is a tool Oquendo developed while navigating her own personal turmoil.

Trailer caption: Creative direction and styling, Samantha Joy . Hair Sam KM , makeup Heath Baker .

The book - part memoir, part self-help guide - was born from Izabela's own story of rupture and renewal. In the span of two years, Oquendo lost her father, reconciled with family, experienced a major fissure in year long friendships, sold everything she owned, and moved her family across the world to start again. She journaled through every step of that transformation. The tools and reflections that helped Oquendo through her dark night of the soul have now become a blueprint for reconnecting with your truth, even when life feels like it's unraveling.

Bestselling author and mental health professional, Izabela Oquendo. Photo by Angelli Nguyen . Hair Sam KM , makeup Heath Baker .

"I wrote this book for the woman who feels suffocated by the life she once strived for," says Oquendo. "There are so many indicators of success that society trains us to look for, but there is only one that actually matters: freedom."

Izabela Oquendo is a mental health professional, speaker, and transformation coach who helps women break free from fear and realign with their purpose. She is the creator of The Purpose Activation Blueprint and founder of The Mindful Waypoint , a platform dedicated to helping women manifest success through alignment. Originally from the U.S., she now lives in Spain with her husband and two children.

Paired with the companion title, The Purpose Activation Blueprint Workbook , offers a completely interactive experience. Each chapter includes reflection prompts that help readers identify what's no longer working and begin crafting a new vision for their lives. While the workbook is available for purchase, Oquendo notes that readers can also follow along using a blank journal.

"The Opposite of Empty is a blueprint for the woman seeking more out of life," explains Oquendo. "I can tell you from experience that once you find your purpose and live by it authentically, the life you dream of magically unfolds before your eyes."

Photo by Angelli Nguyen . Hair Sam KM , makeup Heath Baker .

From navigating grief and strained friendships to unpacking people-pleasing and burnout, The Opposite of Empty is both a call to courage and a practical tool for transformation. At its heart, it's about reminding women that they already have the answers, they simply need the space and support to find them.

"The Opposite of Empty is not your typical self-help book," shares Samantha Joy, Editor-in-Chief of LHP. "It's a roadmap for those seeking their true purpose by way of important (often left out) areas of life including healing your inner child, building true and lasting friendships, and taking risks that seem illogical to most."

Dedicated to creating a sacred and transparent space for writers, Landon Hail Press allows authors to own the creative direction of their book and their brand. LHP books have been sold on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, bookshop.org, and more, and featured in major publications like People.com.

