Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 19, 2025) - The Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE" or "the Exchange") today announced market statistics for May 2025.

May 2025 Operating Statistics

Trading volume of CSE listed securities totaled 1.2 billion shares;

Trading value of CSE listed securities was $260 million;

CSE issuers completed 69 financings that raised an aggregate $159 million; and

The CSE welcomed listings from six new companies, bringing total listed securities to 755 as at May 31, 2025.

"CSE issuers continue to access substantial amounts of capital despite market conditions that remain challenging for smaller companies," said Richard Carleton, CEO of the CSE. "The month of May 2025 featured two of the three largest financings completed by CSE-listed companies so far this year, as Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. raised US$50 million and Sol Strategies Inc. raised US$20 million. We are pleased that our issuers are raising capital across many diverse industries, including mining, cannabis, cleantech, blockchain, energy and others."

"During May, we also announced a landmark agreement to acquire the parent company of the National Stock Exchange of Australia ("NSXA"). As we previously outlined, we believe this transaction creates very substantial benefits for issuers and investors. With support from the CSE, the NSXA will be better able to offer a dynamic alternative to the legacy incumbent in Australia that meets the capital formation and liquidity needs of emerging companies. We will also create a collaborative environment where both exchanges can investigate inter-listing solutions for clients."

CSE to Acquire National Stock Exchange of Australia

On May 15, 2025, the CSE announced that it entered into an agreement to acquire NSX Limited ("NSX"), owner of the National Stock Exchange of Australia ("NSXA"). The acquisition enables the CSE to expand its geographic footprint by partnering with an exchange that has a similar focus and culture. Like the CSE, the NSXA is primarily focused on early stage, entrepreneurial companies, with particular strength in the resource sector. On the assumption that the transaction is approved by CSE and NSX shareholders and the relevant regulatory authorities, it is expected to close in the third quarter of 2025.

Summit on Responsible Investment

The third annual Summit on Responsible Investment (SoRI) took place on June 5 in Kelowna, B.C. and the feedback from participants in the CSE-hosted event was highly positive. The theme of SoRI 2025 was Creating Value, Stewarding Change and it featured insightful presentations from keynote speakers and several innovative CSE-listed companies. For those who could not attend in person, presentations and discussions from SoRI 2025 can be viewed anytime on CSE TV, the Exchange's YouTube channel.

Canadian Securities Exchange Magazine

The June 2025 issue of Canadian Securities Exchange Magazine is now available. The focus of the current issue is the technology sector. It profiles six companies that are applying advanced technology, including AI and nanotech, to address global challenges, including Sona Nanotech Inc. (SONA), Treatment.com AI Inc. (TRUE), Metaguest.AI Incorporated (METG), BioMark Diagnostics Inc. (BUX), Railtown AI Technologies Inc. (RAIL), and FendX Technologies Inc. (FNDX). The issue also features an interview with Melissa Robertson, the CSE's Event and Content Manager, who discusses the CSE's media content mix and outreach activities.

New Listings in May 2025

Maxus Mining Inc. (MAXM)

McFarlane Lake Mining Limited (MLM)

Strathmore Plus Uranium Corp. (SUU)

WISR AI Systems Inc. (WISR)

Shelfie-Tech Ltd. (SHLF)

Highland Critical Minerals Corp. (HLND)

