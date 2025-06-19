CASE Beefs Up Large Excavator Lineup With New CX380E Crawler Unit

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / June 19, 2025 / CNH

CNH brand, CASE Construction Equipment, continues to focus on developing swift, smooth, smart machines that help operators get more done with the launch of the new CX380E large excavator.

The 268-horsepower, 83,114 lb (37,700 kg) unit is the newest addition to CASE's robust excavator lineup.

Whether it's clearing land, trenching, craning pipes on construction and road sites, or even breaking rock, the CX380E gives crews brute power and intelligent hydraulics for more productivity. Rental companies can also count on the CX380E to expand customer options for a dependable jobsite workhorse.

The CX380E is built for heavy-duty tasks, with 56,000 lbs. of breakout force and fast cycle times. Operators can adjust the power to the task with four fuel-efficient work modes in a range up to 10 throttle settings: Super Power for the maximum possible power; Power for a hard-working mode suitable for daily operation; Eco for more fuel efficiency; and Lifting for maximum control during lifting and craning tasks. Eco mode lowers fuel consumption by up to 18 percent compared to previous CASE excavators. In addition, CASE telematics and software provide precise data to measure fuel usage and other metrics to further improve efficiency.

"Big jobs demand big machines and the CASE CX380E large excavator is exactly that. Built like a beast, it delivers more power and more torque with faster response times," says Terry Dolan, head of CNH Construction Brands, North America. "But it also delivers big on the total operator control that our customers expect from CASE."

