Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 19, 2025) - Nathalie Megann, CPIR, President & Chief Executive Officer, Canadian Investor Relations Institute ("CIRI") along with members of the capital market community, joined Berk Sumen, CPIR, Managing Director, TSX and TSX Venture Exchange Company Services, to close the market to celebrate the start of CIRI's 38th Annual Investor Relations Conference.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0iOGECquNMc

CIRI's Annual Conference is the second-largest gathering of IR practitioners in the world. Over two days of programming, the conference will bring together industry leaders and IR experts that offer their views and advice during numerous breakout sessions, panel discussions and presentations.

CIRI is a professional, not-for-profit association of executives responsible for communication between public corporations, investors and the financial community. With four Chapters and close to 400 members across Canada, CIRI is the world's third-largest society of investor relations professionals.

SOURCE: Toronto Stock Exchange