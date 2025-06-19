Anzeige
Donnerstag, 19.06.2025
19.06.2025 23:02 Uhr
Buc-ee's to Debut New Travel Center in Rockingham County, VA

Buc-ee's Rockingham County will be the first Buc-ee's location in Virginia

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, VA / ACCESS Newswire / June 19, 2025 / Buc-ee's, home of the world's cleanest bathrooms, freshest food, and friendliest beaver, will unveil its newest travel center in Rockingham County, VA on Monday, June 30, 2025. Doors will open to the public at 6 a.m. EDT, and a ribbon-cutting ceremony will follow at 10:00 a.m. EDT.

Located at the SEC of Friedens Church Road & I-81,Mount Crawford, VA. Buc-ee's Rockingham County will occupy 74,000 square feet and offer 120 fueling positions. Buc-ee's favorites include Texas barbeque, homemade fudge, kolaches, Beaver Nuggets, jerky and fresh pastries.

Local leaders attending the ribbon-cutting ceremony will include Rockingham County Supervisors Chairman Dewey Ritchie, District 4 Supervisor Leila Longcor, and Supervisors Rick Chandler, Sallie Wolfe-Garrison, and Joel Hensley and Rockingham County Manager Casey Armstrong.

After the opening of Buc-ee's Rockingham County, Buc-ee's will operate 53 stores across Texas and the South. Since beginning its multi-state expansion in 2019, Buc-ee's has opened travel centers in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, South Carolina, Tennessee, Missouri, Colorado and Mississippi.

"One of the prettiest roads we could ever hope for, I-81 is full of folks coming and going for fun stuff. We are the perfect fun store for their road-trips, and the people of Rockingham County are fun too," said Stan Beard of Buc-ee's.

Buc-ee's Rockingham County will bring 200+ jobs to the area, with starting pay beginning well above minimum wage, full benefits, a 6% matching 401k, and three weeks of paid vacation. Buc-ee's remains committed to providing a friendly, safe, and fun stop for travelers everywhere.

About Buc-ee's

Buc-ee's is the world's most-loved travel center. Founded in 1982, Buc-ee's now has 36 stores across Texas, including the world's largest convenience store, as well as 15 locations in other states. Buc-ee's is known for pristine bathrooms, a large amount of fueling positions, friendly service, Buc-ee's apparel and fresh, delicious food. Originally launched and still headquartered in Texas, Buc-ee's has combined traditional quality and modern efficiency to redefine the pit stop for their customers. For more information, visit www.buc-ees.com.

Contact Information

Crissy Gonzales
Media Coordinator
media@buc-ees.com
346-302-3653

SOURCE: Buc-ee's



