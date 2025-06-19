Anzeige
19.06.2025
Dallas Boat Show: Making Waves: Dallas Summer Boat Show is Back with Bigger Boats and Better Deals

Annual event anchors at Dallas Market Hall July 17th through 20th at Dallas Market Hall

DALLAS, TX / ACCESS Newswire / June 19, 2025 / The Dallas Summer Boat Show is making waves once again as it returns to Dallas Market Hall, July 17-20, 2025. As the largest boating and recreational showcase in North Texas, this year's show is packed with more boats, more brands, and more reasons than ever to get out on the water in 2025.

Whether you're in the market for your first watercraft or looking to upgrade, the Dallas Summer Boat Show offers an unmatched selection of brand-new 2025 models, cutting-edge marine accessories, and expert advice-all in one air-conditioned indoor location. More than 80 dealers and manufacturers will be in attendance, featuring leading names like Bennington, Regal, Yamaha, Cobalt, Supra, Barletta, Moomba, and many more.

Explore. Compare. Save.

Attendees can explore everything from pontoons and wakeboard boats to luxury cruisers and personal watercraft, with plenty of opportunities for hands-on walkthroughs, one-on-one consultations, and show-only pricing and financing incentives. Experts will be on-site to answer questions, provide demonstrations, and help match you with the perfect vessel to fit your lifestyle and budget.

"We're inviting guests to immerse themselves in the thrill and lifestyle of life on the water by experiencing some of the most innovative watercraft and marine accessories available for 2025," said Bron Beal, Executive Director of the Dallas Boat Show.

"This event transforms Dallas Market Hall into a massive indoor playground for boaters, from seasoned captains and first-time buyers to families and fun-seekers simply curious about the boating lifestyle," Beal continued. "Boating may seem like a luxury, but thanks to exclusive show pricing and flexible financing options, the Dallas Summer Boat Show makes the boating lifestyle more affordable than ever."

From affordable fishing boats to family pontoons and high-performance wake boats, the show is designed to help you navigate every step of the buying process. With competitive pricing on 2025 models, special promotions, and financing partners on hand, attendees can take advantage of limited-time offers and make informed decisions in a low-pressure environment.

Family-Friendly and Fun for All Ages

In addition to the incredible inventory, the show will offer a family-friendly environment with interactive exhibits and fun for all ages. It's not just a shopping trip-it's an experience that celebrates everything great about lake life, from gear and gadgets to lifestyle and leisure.

www.dallasboatexpo.com

DALLAS BOAT SHOW DETAILS:

When: Thursday- Sunday, July 17-20, 2025

Where: Dallas Market Hall, 2200 Stemmons Freeway, Dallas, Texas 75207

Show Schedule:

Thursday, July 17, 2025 from 3-9 pm (EXTENDED)

Friday, July 18, 2025 from 12-9 pm (EXTENDED)

Saturday, July 19, 2025 from, 10 am- 9 pm (EXTENDED)

Sunday, July 20, 2025 from 10 am -5 pm

Cost & Ticket Information:

Adults: $15

Children (ages 5-13): $8

Children under 5: Free

Parking is free of charge

Boating Dealers include:

Action Watersports, Big Water Marine, Boaters World Marine Center, Buxton Marine, Carey & Sons Marine, Eisenhower Yacht Club, Fun N Sun Sports Center, H2GO Paddle & Provisions, Marine Max Dallas, North Texas Marine, NXTLVL Marine, Phil Dill Boats, Plano Marine, POP Board Company, Ridenow Powersports, Slalom Shop, Texas Malibu, Texoma Boathouse, Whittle Boats

Social Media Handles:

  • Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/dallasboatshow

  • Twitter: https://twitter.com/dallas_boatshow

  • Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dallasboatshow/

Media Contact:

Dana Cobb
Mobile: 972-955-9747
dana@thebarbershopmarketing.com

SOURCE: Dallas Boat Show



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/sports-leisure-and-entertainment/making-waves-dallas-summer-boat-show-is-back-with-bigger-boats-and-1041282

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
