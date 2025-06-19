Regina, Saskatchewan--(Newsfile Corp. - June 19, 2025) - With summer right around the corner, the beach has been calling to us…and to Piping Plovers! Similar to most of us in the warm months, these shorebirds love to hit the beach. Unlike many of our bird species in Saskatchewan, who nest in the prairie grasses and trees, the beach and shoreline is essential nesting habitat for our plovers. Piping Plovers are extremely adorable, but they can be quite tricky to spot, with their nests made out of pebbles and their colouring matching the shore.

Since 1985, Piping Plovers have been listed as Endangered in Canada. They are some of our best disguised birds that nest in areas of open sand and gravel with minimal vegetation. Due to their nesting areas on the shore, human activity is a main threat and concern for them. "Since plovers nest on the ground and heavily rely on their camouflage, beach activities like ATVs and off-leash dogs pose a significant risk," Emily Putz, Coordinator for Nature Saskatchewan's Plovers on Shore program explains, "if we limit these activities at known nesting sites, it goes a long way." This is especially important in Saskatchewan as the province hosts the largest breeding population of Piping Plovers in the world!

Busy time for Piping Plovers begins in May and early June as they start migrating back to Saskatchewan and begin an intensive breeding and nesting process. These hidden nests are made right on the shore; scraping an area and arranging pebbles in a circular formation to house their 4 eggs. Plovers are well known for their top-notch parenting skills; both parents are diligently involved in defending their nest, especially during incubation. According to Putz, "these guys are also quite the tricksters. During the breeding season the male and female both defend the nest, leading predators away with broken wing displays and false incubation." Additionally, the true stars are the males who typically stay longer with the fledglings, extending their stay into late summer. Exciting times arise in mid-June and early July when hatching begins. Only one day old and the chicks are already up and moving around. They are quite small in size, often compared to a pom-pom or cotton ball. Due to their size, Putz wants to remind everyone, "we are sharing these spaces with such small creatures, even something as seemingly insignificant as a deep footprint can be fatal for a small chick if they fall in." She further explains that, "simply being a little more mindful and aware of our surroundings does wonders in helping these little birds!"

Along with their tricks, Piping Plovers can be even more difficult to spot as they are often confused with the Killdeer. Similarities include their sandy coloured backs, white bellies, and similar black neck markings. There are some distinct differences to help navigate between species. Notably, Killdeer have two black rings around their neck, whereas plovers only have one. They also differ in size, with plovers being the smaller of the two. As we normally hear birds before seeing them, it can be noted that Killdeer have a much harsher sounding call that mimics their name "killdeer" while Piping Plovers have a soft "peep-lo" call that isn't as intense.

If you spot a Piping Plover, or a nest on the shore, call the toll free HOOT-line at 1-800-667-4668 or email outreach@naturesask.ca. Nature Saskatchewan runs a voluntary stewardship program, Plovers on Shore, that works with rural landholders and managers to conserve and monitor this species at risk. Personal information is never shared without permission and every sighting helps this species' recovery!

