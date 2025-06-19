MAIDO, LIMA, IS NAMED NO.1 IN THE LIST OF THE WORLD'S 50 BEST RESTAURANTS 2025

- Maido in Lima, Peru, is named The World's Best Restaurant 2025, sponsored by S.Pellegrino & Acqua Panna
- Ranking includes restaurants from 22 territories across five continents and 10 new entries
- Potong in Bangkok earns the Highest New Entry Award
- Highest Climber Award, sponsored by Lee Kum Kee, goes to Ikoyi, London
- Massimo Bottura and Lara Gilmore receive the Woodford Reserve Icon Award
- Paris-based Maxime Frédéric wins The World's Best Pastry Chef Award 2025, sponsored by Sosa
- The World's Best Sommelier Award 2025 is presented to Mohamed Benabdallah of Asador Etxebarri in Atxondo, Spain
- The 50 Best Restaurants Scholarship, in association with Parmigiano Reggiano, is awarded to Angélica Ortiz
- Celele in Cartagena is announced the winner of the Sustainable Restaurant Award
- Albert Adrià from Enigma in Barcelona receives the Estrella Damm Chefs' Choice Award 2025
TURIN, Italy, June 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The world of gastronomy came together in the city of Turin, Region of Piedmont, Italy this evening to celebrate and recognise The World's 50 Best Restaurants 2025, sponsored by S.Pellegrino & Acqua Panna, with Lima's Maido named The World's Best Restaurant. The awards ceremony, hosted at Lingotto Fiere, honours the very best global gastronomic talent from 22 territories across five continents.
Maido, the Lima restaurant run by chef-owner Mitsuharu 'Micha' Tsumura, is named The World's Best Restaurant 2025, sponsored by S.Pellegrino & Acqua Panna, succeeding the 2024 winner, Disfrutar in Barcelona, which now enjoys an elevated position in the Best of the Best hall of fame.
Ranked at No.5 in the 2024 list, Maido is a masterclass in Nikkei cuisine, blending meticulous Japanese techniques with vibrant Peruvian ingredients to create a dining experience that is both culturally rich and innovatively modern. The restaurant takes its name from a Japanese phrase used to greet people: 'Maido!' - the very first word diners hear as Chef Micha's team warmly welcomes them into the space. Now more than 15 years since its inception, Maido remains rooted in its founding philosophy, showcasing the finest local ingredients, adapted with the seasons, in a tasting menu that stretches across more than 10 courses. Maido is followed in the ranking by Asador Etxebarri (No.2) in Atxondo, Spain and Quintonil (No.3) in Mexico City.
William Drew, Director of Content for The World's 50 Best Restaurants, comments: "It is with great excitement that we announce the list of The World's 50 Best Restaurants 2025, sponsored by S.Pellegrino & Acqua Panna, and honour Maido as The World's Best Restaurant. Led by the brilliant Micha Tsumura, the team has demonstrated remarkable dedication, seamlessly incorporating Japanese techniques with traditional Peruvian ingredients to create dishes that captivate and surprise diners. This year's list celebrates culinary excellence across 22 territories, with 10 new entries making the 1-50 ranking, underscoring the growing global appreciation for diversity, creativity and excellence in hospitality."
Albert Adrià, the chef-owner of Enigma (No.34), wins the Estrella Damm Chefs' Choice Award 2025; the only award to be voted for by his peers, it reflects Adrià's commitment to creative dining, as he continues to influence modern gastronomy with Enigma's standing as a distinctive presence on the global culinary scene.
Esteemed chef-restaurateur Massimo Bottura and partner Lara Gilmore have been jointly awarded the Woodford Reserve Icon Award. The dynamic duo are leaders in global gastronomy, known for their culinary innovation and social impact. Together they run Osteria Francescana, voted The World's Best Restaurant in 2016 and 2018, and the art-filled guesthouse Casa Maria Luigia in Modena. Through initiatives like Food for Soul and the Tortellante Project, they champion sustainability and inclusion, redefining the role of hospitality in society.
Maxime Frédéric is named The World's Best Pastry Chef 2025, sponsored by Sosa. Pastry Chef at Cheval Blanc Paris and Plénitude in Paris (No.14), Frédéric has set a new standard in luxury patisserie with his intricate pastry artistry and dedication to craftsmanship.
Ten restaurants make their debut on the 1-50 list this year, including Potong (No.13) and Nusara (No.35) in Bangkok; Atelier Moessmer Norbert Niederkofler (No.20) in Brunico, Italy; Mérito (No.26) in Lima; Lasai (No.28) in Rio de Janeiro; Enigma (No.34) in Barcelona; Kadeau (No.41) in Copenhagen; Vyn (No.47) in Skillinge, Sweden; Celele (No.48) in Cartagena and Restaurant Jan (No.50) in Munich, demonstrating the ranking's growing global reach in celebrating the world's finest dining destinations.
A further four restaurants re-entered the 1-50 ranking in the form of Narisawa (No.21) in Tokyo; Le Calandre (No.31) in Rubano, Italy; Orfali Bros (No.37) in Dubai and La Cime (No.44) in Osaka.
Based in Bangkok, chef Pichaya 'Pam' Soontornyanakij's Potong (No.13) is recognised with the Highest New Entry Award 2025 and Ikoyi (No.15) in London, secures the Highest Climber Award 2025, sponsored by Lee Kum Kee, moving up 27 spots from the 2024 list.
The winner of the 50 Best Restaurants Scholarship, in association with Parmigiano Reggiano, was also announced this evening, with Angélica Ortiz, an aspiring Colombian chef currently working at Oxomoco in New York, winning a place on the programme. After a brief hiatus, the 50 Best organisation relaunched the scholarship in 2025, open to chefs worldwide with less than three years of professional kitchen experience. The winner will gain invaluable insight with paid internships at El Celler de Can Roca, a two-time No.1 on The World's 50 Best Restaurants list, learning directly from the three Roca brothers and experiencing the magic of the iconic Girona establishment. Ortiz will also spend time at SingleThread in Healdsburg, California (ranked No.80), dividing her experience between kitchen and farm to receive a comprehensive education in sustainability and hyper-seasonal gastronomy.
The World's Best Sommelier Award is presented to Mohamed Benabdallah, head sommelier and restaurant manager at Asador Etxebarri in Atxondo, Spain. Renowned for his deep expertise in wine and masterful pairing skills, Benabdallah enhances the purity and simplicity of Asador Etxebarri's celebrated cuisine.
Celele (No.48) in Cartagena is announced the winner of the Sustainable Restaurant Award in recognition of its strong commitment to sustainability and preserving Colombia's Caribbean culinary heritage. By sourcing 90 per cent of its ingredients locally, many from the wild, and partnering with local communities and environmental organisations, the restaurant creates a regional and seasonal menu that supports biodiversity and traditional practices.
The evening also celebrated those honoured with pre-announced special awards. These included: Champions of Change winner Mindy Woods, chef-owner of Karkalla On Country, an immersive culinary and cultural dining experience set on Bundjalung Country in Australia, which invites guests to connect with Aboriginal culture and locally sourced, native ingredients; Chef Pam, winner of The World's Best Female Chef Award; Wing in Hong Kong, which was presented with the Gin Mare Art of Hospitality Award; and Khufu's in Cairo, which picked up the Resy One To Watch Award.
The Voting Process
The World's 50 Best Restaurants 2025 list is voted for by 1,120 international restaurant industry experts and well-travelled gourmets who make up The World's 50 Best Restaurants Academy. The gender-balanced Academy comprises 28 separate regions around the world, each of which has 40 members including a chairperson. No sponsor from the event has any influence over the voting process.
Professional services consultancy Deloitte independently adjudicates The World's 50 Best Restaurants list, including the ranking from 51-100. This adjudication ensures that the integrity and authenticity of the voting process and the resulting lists are protected. See more details on The World's 50 Best Restaurants voting process here.
Best of the Best
Those in the elite group of No.1 ranked restaurants (listed below) have delivered on their exemplary reputations time and again and will be forever honoured as iconic dining destinations in the Best of the Best hall of fame. The chefs and restaurateurs who have led these restaurants to the pinnacle of the list have expressed their desire to invest in the future of the sector and 'give back' to the food world through new projects and innovation. The following restaurants have been named No.1 in The World's 50 Best Restaurants since the list's inception and were therefore not eligible for voting in 2025:
- El Bulli (2002, 2006-2009)
- The French Laundry (2003-2004)
- The Fat Duck (2005)
- Noma - original location (2010-2012, 2014)
- El Celler de Can Roca (2013, 2015)
- Osteria Francescana (2016, 2018)
- Eleven Madison Park (2017)
- Mirazur (2019)
- Noma - current location (2021)
- Geranium (2022)
- Central (2023)
- Disfrutar (2024)
EDITOR'S NOTES:
1-50 List:
Position
Restaurant
Location
1
Maido
Lima
2
Asador Etxebarri
Atxondo
3
Quintonil
Mexico City
4
Diverxo
Madrid
5
Alchemist
Copenhagen
6
Gaggan
Bangkok
7
Sézanne
Tokyo
8
Table by Bruno Verjus
Paris
9
Kjolle
Lima
10
Don Julio
Buenos Aires
11
Wing
Hong Kong
12
Atomix
New York
13
Potong
Bangkok
14
Plénitude
Paris
15
Ikoyi
London
16
Lido 84
Gardone Riviera
17
Sorn
Bangkok
18
Reale
Castel di Sangro
19
The Chairman
Hong Kong
20
Atelier Moessmer Norbert Niederkofler
Brunico
21
Narisawa
Tokyo
22
Sühring
Bangkok
23
Boragó
Santiago
24
Elkano
Getaria
25
Odette
Singapore
26
Mérito
Lima
27
Trèsind Studio
Dubai
28
Lasai
Rio de Janeiro
29
Mingles
Seoul
30
Le Du
Bangkok
31
Le Calandre
Rubano
32
Piazza Duomo
Alba
33
Steirereck
Vienna
34
Enigma
Barcelona
35
Nusara
Bangkok
36
Florilège
Tokyo
37
Orfali Bros
Dubai
38
Frantzén
Stockholm
39
Mayta
Lima
40
Septime
Paris
41
Kadeau
Copenhagen
42
Belcanto
Lisbon
43
Uliassi
Senigallia
44
La Cime
Osaka
45
Arpège
Paris
46
Rosetta
Mexico City
47
Vyn
Skillinge
48
Celele
Cartagena
49
Kol
London
50
Restaurant Jan
Munich
About The World's 50 Best Restaurants
Since 2002, The World's 50 Best Restaurants has reflected the diversity of the world's culinary landscape. The annual list of the world's most prestigious restaurants provides a snapshot of some of the best destinations for unique culinary experiences, in addition to being a barometer for and a pioneer of global gastronomic trends. The 50 Best family also includes Latin America's 50 Best Restaurants, Asia's 50 Best Restaurants, Middle East & North Africa's 50 Best Restaurants, North America's 50 Best Restaurants, The World's 50 Best Hotels, The World's 50 Best Bars, Asia's 50 Best Bars, North America's 50 Best Bars, 50 Best Discovery and the #50BestTalks series, all of which are owned and run by William Reed. 50 Best aims to bring together communities across the hospitality sector to foster collaboration, inclusivity, diversity and discovery and help drive positive change.
About the main sponsor: S.Pellegrino & Acqua Panna
S.Pellegrino and Acqua Panna are the main partners of The World's 50 Best Restaurants. S.Pellegrino and Acqua Panna are the leading natural mineral waters in the fine dining world. Together they interpret Italian style worldwide as a synthesis of excellence, pleasure and well-being.
About the host region: Piedmont and Turin
Located in northwest Italy, Piedmont is a region surrounded by the Alps, rich in natural beauty, art and culture. A hub of ingenuity and creativity, it is the cradle of the Italian automobile industry and home to several 'Made in Italy' products and icons. Its vibrant capital, Turin, has evolved by blending its industrial heritage with research, technology, education and the arts. In 2014, it was awarded Creative City for Design.
With its unique history and landscape of lakes, hills and mountains, Piedmont is a perfect year-round destination. Home to five UNESCO World Heritage sites, including the Savoy Royal Residences, it is also a paradise for international gourmets, offering Alba white truffles, artisanal cheeses and 19 DOCG and 41 DOC wines, enjoyed in trattorias, cafés and renowned restaurants.
