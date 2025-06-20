Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 20.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
+435 % Beteiligungsrendite durch TAO nach £5 Mio. Finanzierung und Bitcoin-Treasury-Strategie!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
20.06.2025 02:06 Uhr
154 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Shipsy to Drive Rapid Expansion in Australia, Establishes Regional Headquarters in Sydney to Support Growing Client Base

SYDNEY, June 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Shipsy, a Gartner-recognized global leader in AI-powered SaaS-based logistics management platform provider, recently announced its plans to aggressively expand its market share in Australia. A major step in this direction was establishing its regional headquarters in Sydney early this year. Shipsy also highlighted that to support its growing customer base in Australia, it will drive significant investment in onboarding top talent from across Australia.

Shipsy onboarded Peter Lipinski as regional advisor. Lipinski was former CEO of Aramex Oceania and led operations and strategic direction in the Australian market. The company will drive rapid adoption of its technology in the region by partnering with leading System Integrators in the region.

Australia's eCommerce market presents significant opportunities, with revenue projected to reach US$42 billion this year. The market was valued at US$536 billion in 2024 and IMARC Group estimates it will reach USD 1,568.60 billion by 2033, exhibiting a CAGR of 12.70%.

Shipsy was recognized as a Niche Player in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant for Transport Management Systems for the second consecutive year.

"Strengthening our presence in Australia was a natural step towards continuing our global expansion. We are already working with leading retailers, eCommerce brands, and logistics service providers in the region," said Soham Chokshi, Co-Founder & CEO, Shipsy.

Shipsy develops cutting-edge AI-powered solutions including Dynamic Line Haul Optimization, Address Learning with Local Intelligence, AI-Based Allocation Rules Improvement, AI Co-Pilot for Incident Management, Emissions Reporting & Sustainability and many more.

Today, Shipsy is empowering logistics service providers and courier, express and parcel businesses to drastically reduce line haul and last-mile delivery costs, embrace sustainable delivery practices, deliver in full on time, and enhance customer experiences. At the same time it's helping retailers to quickly expand businesses, automatically select right courier partners, gain real-time visibility across logistics networks and provide "Uber like" delivery experiences.

In 2024, Shipsy welcomed 60+ new customers, recorded 80% top-line growth, and saw 60% talent pool increase-with Australia expansion being a critical contributor.

About Shipsy

Shipsy's AI-powered supply chain platform helps shippers and logistics companies cut costs, reduce working capital, enhance resilience, and improve customer experience. Its intuitive, modular system uses predictive intelligence to optimize transportation, warehousing, and inventory operations, making deliveries faster, greener, and more profitable. With a 350+ team across India, Dubai, Australia, the UK, and the Netherlands, Shipsy serves 270+ global customers. It tracks 180,000+ containers, procures $350M+ in freight, and powers 250M+ shipments monthly. Shipsy integrates with 64+ shipping lines, 190+ 3PLs, 300+ freight forwarders, 50+ customs agents, and 20,000+ global shippers. Learn more at www.shipsy.io.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/shipsy-to-drive-rapid-expansion-in-australia-establishes-regional-headquarters-in-sydney-to-support-growing-client-base-302486314.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.