Shipsy to Drive Rapid Expansion in Australia, Establishes Regional Headquarters in Sydney to Support Growing Client Base

SYDNEY, June 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Shipsy, a Gartner-recognized global leader in AI-powered SaaS-based logistics management platform provider, recently announced its plans to aggressively expand its market share in Australia. A major step in this direction was establishing its regional headquarters in Sydney early this year. Shipsy also highlighted that to support its growing customer base in Australia, it will drive significant investment in onboarding top talent from across Australia.

Shipsy onboarded Peter Lipinski as regional advisor. Lipinski was former CEO of Aramex Oceania and led operations and strategic direction in the Australian market. The company will drive rapid adoption of its technology in the region by partnering with leading System Integrators in the region.

Australia's eCommerce market presents significant opportunities, with revenue projected to reach US$42 billion this year. The market was valued at US$536 billion in 2024 and IMARC Group estimates it will reach USD 1,568.60 billion by 2033, exhibiting a CAGR of 12.70%.

Shipsy was recognized as a Niche Player in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant for Transport Management Systems for the second consecutive year.

"Strengthening our presence in Australia was a natural step towards continuing our global expansion. We are already working with leading retailers, eCommerce brands, and logistics service providers in the region," said Soham Chokshi, Co-Founder & CEO, Shipsy.

Shipsy develops cutting-edge AI-powered solutions including Dynamic Line Haul Optimization, Address Learning with Local Intelligence, AI-Based Allocation Rules Improvement, AI Co-Pilot for Incident Management, Emissions Reporting & Sustainability and many more.

Today, Shipsy is empowering logistics service providers and courier, express and parcel businesses to drastically reduce line haul and last-mile delivery costs, embrace sustainable delivery practices, deliver in full on time, and enhance customer experiences. At the same time it's helping retailers to quickly expand businesses, automatically select right courier partners, gain real-time visibility across logistics networks and provide "Uber like" delivery experiences.

In 2024, Shipsy welcomed 60+ new customers, recorded 80% top-line growth, and saw 60% talent pool increase-with Australia expansion being a critical contributor.

About Shipsy

Shipsy's AI-powered supply chain platform helps shippers and logistics companies cut costs, reduce working capital, enhance resilience, and improve customer experience. Its intuitive, modular system uses predictive intelligence to optimize transportation, warehousing, and inventory operations, making deliveries faster, greener, and more profitable. With a 350+ team across India, Dubai, Australia, the UK, and the Netherlands, Shipsy serves 270+ global customers. It tracks 180,000+ containers, procures $350M+ in freight, and powers 250M+ shipments monthly. Shipsy integrates with 64+ shipping lines, 190+ 3PLs, 300+ freight forwarders, 50+ customs agents, and 20,000+ global shippers. Learn more at www.shipsy.io.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/shipsy-to-drive-rapid-expansion-in-australia-establishes-regional-headquarters-in-sydney-to-support-growing-client-base-302486314.html