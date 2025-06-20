YOFC Unveils "AI-2030" Strategy to Drive the Next Generation of AI-Ready Optical Infrastructure

WUHAN, China, June 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Zhuang Dan, Executive Director and President of Yangtze Optical Fibre and Cable Joint Stock Limited Company (YOFC), participated in the "AI Innovation and Impact" keynote forum at MWC Shanghai 2025 on June 19. During the event, Zhuang delivered a speech titled "Soar Toward Light with Innovation: YOFC AI Strategy Empowers a Bright Future of Digital Intelligence." He stated, "YOFC is launching its 'AI-2030' strategy to precisely address the demands of the AI era. By driving technological innovation and fostering ecosystem collaboration with global partners, the company aims to accelerate the industrialization of cutting-edge technologies, including hollow-core fibre. YOFC is committed to becoming a global leader in AI-optimized optical connectivity infrastructure, working together to build a sustainable future of digital intelligence."

Today, AI technology is driving a new wave of industrial transformation around the world. At the heart of this shift is the deep integration of optical fibre networks with AI technologies - a critical trend shaping the future of connectivity. Optical fibre networks are rapidly evolving into strategic infrastructure, enabling digital transformation across industries. YOFC's "AI-2030" strategy focuses on four key areas - technological innovation, ecosystem collaboration, global market expansion, and sustainable development - to explore and implement initiatives that will accelerate the evolution of AI optical connectivity infrastructure.

Focusing on technological innovation, YOFC is building ultra-high-speed networks to power the AI infrastructure of the future. As Zhuang noted, without next-generation optical fibre networks, AI infrastructure will be unable to handle the massive surge of data required for digital and intelligent transformation across industries. With a forward-looking approach, YOFC is driving the R&D and commercial application of next-generation optical fibres. By delivering advanced products, including G.654.E fibre, multi-core fibre, high-end multi-mode fibre, ultra-high-speed optical transceivers, and hollow-core fibre, the company is creating high-performance networks characterized by ultra-high bandwidth, ultra-low latency, and ultra-low attenuation, providing vital support for the upgrade of global digital infrastructure. Among these innovations, hollow-core fibre, widely recognized as a disruptive technology for next-generation optical communications, overcomes the latency, attenuation, and capacity limitations of traditional solid-core fibre. This breakthrough enables transformative applications across scenarios, including intelligent computing centers, 6G and submarine communications. Notably, YOFC has developed the full suite of critical raw materials for hollow-core fibre in-house and is collaborating with partners worldwide to advance its application and deployment. Furthermore, the company has achieved continuous transmission over 20 kilometers on a single fibre with an attenuation coefficient of just 0.05 dB/km, cementing its leadership position in global innovation.

Advancing end-to-end ecosystem collaboration to accelerate market adoption. YOFC is actively working with upstream and downstream partners across the industry value chain to promote pilot projects and commercial applications of new products in emerging use cases, including multi-core fibre, hollow-core fibre, and in-vehicle optical fibre. The company is strengthening collaboration with research institutes and academic partners to jointly address key technologies and accelerate the translation of innovations into real-world solutions, ranging from next-generation optical fibres and communication components to evolving network architectures. YOFC is also leading or contributing to the development of domestic and international standards for products and technologies - notably G.654.E and hollow-core fibre facilitating alignment and innovation across the global fibre ecosystem.

Accelerating the global shift toward digital intelligence to bridge the digital divide. Through 11 years of international expansion, YOFC has established 8 production facilities in 6 countries and built over 20 overseas platforms, delivering products and services to more than 100 countries and regions and helping drive their transition toward digital intelligence. The firm is deepening collaboration with global carriers to support the rollout of large-scale AI networks and the trial and commercial application of new technologies and products, paving the way for widespread digital enablement. In countries and regions with less-developed infrastructure, notably the Philippines, Indonesia, and Peru, YOFC is actively participating in the construction of local optical fibre networks, helping connect communities and extend the benefits of digital intelligence to more people.

Committed to sustainability and corporate responsibility. By advancing its green management practices and exploring circular economic models, YOFC has boosted energy utilization by 40%, improved production efficiency by 20%, and reduced operating costs by 20%. The company is also building a sustainable supply chain by implementing eco-conscious procurement, packaging, logistics, and recycling initiatives, contributing to sustainable growth across the entire industry ecosystem.

In addition, YOFC has established investment funds to strategically expand into emerging sectors, with a focus on industrial lasers and robotics, advancing industrial collaboration in the AI era and strengthening the company's overall competitiveness.

Over the past 37 years, YOFC has produced and delivered over 1.1 billion fibre-kilometers, serving more than 3 billion people and helping raise the global fibre broadband penetration rate to 47.3%. The release of the "AI-2030" strategy underscores YOFC's proactive response to the evolving demands of the AI era and reaffirms its strong commitment to enabling sustainable growth within the global communications landscape. Looking forward, guided by its mission of "Smart Link, Better Life", YOFC will deepen collaboration with partners around the world to empower a digitally intelligent future - further accelerating the momentum of global digital transformation.

