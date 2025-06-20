The 33rd China International Bicycle Fair (CHINA CYCLE 2025 in abbreviation), with the theme "New Quality Productivity for the Shared Future", has been grandly held from May 5th to 8th, 2025 at Shanghai New International Expo Center. This exhibition keeps pace with the times and has once again achieved breakthroughs in scale and content, creating a diverse and colorful display environment for exhibitors, buyers and visitors. The service quality of the exhibition has also been improved, and a more complete international bicycle industry trade platform has been built. Chinese and foreign mainstream media and industry media, including CCTV and Xinhuanet, have reported on the CHINA CYCLE.

In 2025, against the background of the tortuous global economic recovery, the CHINA CYCLE continued to show a steady growth trend, with the number of Chinese and foreign visitors and the number of exhibitors growing in both directions. The following is the basic situation of this exhibition:

1. Exhibition Scale

The total exhibition area of CHINA CYCLE 2025 is 160,000?. There are 13 exhibition halls and outdoor test ride and activity areas.

2. Participating Countries and Regions

1,582 exhibitors participated in CHINA CYCLE 2025 with 7,870 booths, including many leading enterprises in the two wheel industry. Among them are 118 overseas exhibitors with 670 booth from 25 countries and regions. The participation of international brands in the CHINA CYCLE not only reflects the increasing global visibility of the CHINA CYCLE, but also brings new opportunities and challenges to China's two-wheel industry.

3. Visitor Data

Buyers and visitors to the exhibition came from 144 countries and regions including mainland China, Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macao. The total number of visitor is 156,350 (including 139,818 Chinese visitors and 16,532 overseas visitors), the total number of entrance is 208,926 person times.

The annual CHINA CYCLE is a weathervane for the development of global bicycles and a grand events for bicycle companies. It will point out the direction for the future development of China's bicycle industry. In just four days, we have too many good memories and in-depth thinking. In the face of the increasing uncertainty in today's world, the CHINA CYCLE has established confidence for the entire industry!

We are looking forward to meeting you again in CHINA CYCLE 2026!

