Freitag, 20.06.2025
20.06.2025 04:06 Uhr
BingX New Dual Investment Offering Sees $1M in User Participation

PANAMA CITY, June 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BingX, a leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 AI company, has officially launched its Dual Investment product, aimed at empowering users with high-yield strategies in all market conditions. Within just two weeks of launch, BingX users have already invested over $1 million in this product - a clear reflection of its early popularity and market demand. Built for both beginners and seasoned investors, Dual Investment embodies BingX's mission to deliver accessible, innovative financial tools that simplify complex trading strategies and help users grow their portfolios with greater confidence and control.

BingX New Dual Investment Offering Sees $1M in User Participation

Dual Investment is an innovative structured financial product that leverages the derivatives market, offering higher returns with relatively low risk. Denominated in USDT, this product compares the prices of two cryptocurrencies and is structured around investment currency, settlement currency, APR, subscription amount, target price, and settlement time. The APR is floating, and upon settlement, the system determines the final interest and settlement currency based on whether the settlement price meets or crosses the target price.

Dual Investment is a streamlined alternative to traditional options trading, offering two distinct strategies known as Buy Low and Sell High. The Buy Low strategy functions similarly to a put option, allowing users to accumulate cryptocurrencies at more favorable prices. Conversely, the Sell High strategy mirrors a call option, enabling users to sell assets at higher profit margins. In both cases, users earn interest that is comparable to the premiums typically associated with options trading.

BingX users can select durations of less than 7 days, 7-30 days, or more than 30 days, depending on specific financial goals and investment strategies - providing maximum flexibility. Each duration comes with varying APYs. Designed for both long-term holders and strategic traders, Dual Investment helps users manage market volatility, grow their portfolios without active trading, and explore hedging or arbitrage opportunities more easily.

About BingX

Founded in 2018, BingX is a leading crypto exchange and Web3 AI company, serving a global community of over 20 million users. With a comprehensive suite of AI-powered products and services, including derivatives, spot trading, and copy trading, BingX caters to the evolving needs of users across all experience levels, from beginners to professionals. Committed to building a trustworthy and intelligent trading platform, BingX empowers users with innovative tools designed to enhance performance and confidence. In 2024, BingX proudly became the official crypto exchange partner of Chelsea Football Club, marking an exciting debut in the world of sports sponsorship.

For more information please visit: https://bingx.com/


Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2715232/1280X1280.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2310183/BingX_logo_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bingx-new-dual-investment-offering-sees-1m-in-user-participation-302486767.html

