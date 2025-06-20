Calgary, Alberta and Houston, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - June 20, 2025) - PetroTal Corp. (TSX: TAL) (AIM: PTAL) (OTCQX: PTALF) ("PetroTal" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that all resolutions at the annual general meeting of shareholders held on June 19, 2025 (the "Meeting"), have been fully authorized and approved. A total of 403,104,944 common shares representing approximately 44.02% of PetroTal's issued and outstanding common shares were represented at the Meeting.

The shareholders approved an ordinary resolution to fix the number of directors of the Corporation at eight (8) members. The following nominees were elected as directors of PetroTal, being the eight nominees listed in the management information circular of the Company dated May 9, 2025, to hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are duly elected or appointed, unless such office is vacated earlier in accordance with PetroTal's by-laws. Results of the vote are as follows:



Votes For Votes Withheld Director: # % # % Manuel Pablo Zuniga-Pflucker 376,516,596 99.5% 1,886,557 0.50% Mark McComiskey 374,950,217 99.08% 3,462,919 0.92% Gavin Wilson 360,362,192 95.23% 18,050,944 4.77% Eleanor J. Barker 376,823,508 99.58% 1,589,628 0.42% Jon Harris 375,892,308 99.33% 2,520,828 0.67% Felipe Arbelaez-Hoyos 376,754,902 99.56% 1,658,234 0.44% Emily Morris 376,754,904 99.57% 1,643,736 0.43% Denisse Abudinen 376,750,602 99.56% 1,648,038 0.44%

In addition, shareholders approved the appointment of Deloitte LLP as auditors of the Company to hold office until the next annual meeting, and the directors were authorized to fix their remuneration. The results of the vote were as follows:

Votes For Votes Withheld # % # % 400,463,364 99.35% 2,626,784 0.65%

Lastly, shareholders approved a special resolution authorizing the directors to consolidate the Common Shares of the Company on the basis of a ratio of between five (5) and ten (10) pre-consolidation Common Shares for each one (1) post-consolidation Common Share, as described in the Information Circular. The results of the vote were as follows:

Votes For Votes Against # % # % 396,556,596 98.38% 6,533,550 1.62%

A full report on the voting results will be made available under PetroTal's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

ABOUT PETROTAL

PetroTal is a publicly traded, tri-quoted (TSX: TAL) (AIM: PTAL) (OTCQX: PTALF) oil and gas development and production Company domiciled in Calgary, Alberta, focused on the development of oil assets in Peru. PetroTal's flagship asset is its 100% working interest in the Bretaña Norte oil field in Peru's Block 95, where oil production was initiated in June 2018. In early 2022, PetroTal became the largest crude oil producer in Peru. The Company's management team has significant experience in developing and exploring for oil in Peru and is led by a Board of Directors that is focused on safely and cost effectively developing its portfolio of assets. It is actively building new initiatives to champion community sensitive energy production, benefiting all stakeholders. For further information, please see the Company's website at www.petrotal-corp.com, the Company's filed documents at www.sedarplus.ca, or below:

READER ADVISORIES

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This press release contains certain statements that may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "believe", "expect", "plan", "estimate", "potential", "will", "should", "continue", "may", "objective", "intend" and similar expressions. The forward-looking statements provided in this press release are based on management's current belief, based on currently available information, as to the outcome and timing of future events. PetroTal cautions that forward-looking statements relating to PetroTal are subject to all of the risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance, capital expenditures or achievements of the Company to differ materially from anticipated future results, performance, capital expenditures or achievement expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including the Company's intentions regarding the NCIB and its ability to achieve related anticipated benefits. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, business performance, legal and legislative developments including changes in tax laws and legislation affecting the oil and gas industry, credit ratings and risks, fluctuations in interest rates and currency values, changes in the financial landscape both domestically and abroad, including volatility in the stock market and financial system, wars (including Russia's war in Ukraine and the Israeli-Hamas conflict), regulatory developments, commodity price volatility, price differentials and the actual prices received for products, exchange rate fluctuations, legal, political and economic instability in Peru, access to transportation routes and markets for the Company's production, changes in legislation affecting the oil and gas industry, changes in the financial landscape both domestically and abroad (including volatility in the stock market and financial system) and the occurrence of weather-related and other natural catastrophes. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. Please refer to the annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2024 and the management's discussion and analysis for the three months ended March 31, 2025 for additional risk factors relating to PetroTal, which can be accessed either on PetroTal's website at www.petrotal-corp.com or under the Company's profile on www.sedarplus.ca. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/256191

SOURCE: PetroTal Corp.