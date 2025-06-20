MET Group has switched on Hungary's largest battery, a 40 MW/80 MWh system, at the site of a power station near Budapest. From ESS News Swiss-based energy company MET Group has officially inaugurated Hungary's largest standalone battery energy storage system (BESS) at its Dunamenti Power Station in Százhalombatta, located close to Budapest. The new facility boasts a total power output of 40 MW and a storage capacity of 80 MWh. This project significantly expands MET Group's energy storage portfolio in Hungary. It joins a smaller 4 MW / 8 MWh demonstrator BESS, which utilizes Tesla Megapack 2 ...

