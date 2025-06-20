LiveDrop, a pioneer in secure offline data transfer, has successfully closed an oversubscribed $2.5 million seed round. The round was led by Value Creation Capital, joined by the Dutch fund Secfund and UK-based Kadmos Capital. Existing investors, including Patronum Investment, also participated, reaffirming their confidence in LiveDrop's mission. In addition, a select group of strategic angel investors, including Wi-Fi pioneer Cees Links, contributed to the round.

Founded in 2021 in Eindhoven, LiveDrop develops proprietary technology for fast, secure, and fully offline data transfer using optical encoding. As a software-based solution that runs on standard hardware such as laptops, smartphones, and cameras LiveDrop's technology can be seamlessly integrated into mission systems and existing software environments. This enables secure, unidirectional data exchange without the need for wireless or network-based communication, which is critical in defense and national security operations.

The company's twelve-person team focuses primarily on the Defense Security sector, with additional potential applications in Cybersecurity, Healthcare, and secure end-user devices. LiveDrop's dual-use strategy ensures relevance across both military and civilian markets, contributing to safer data handling in sensitive environments.

Patrick Moreu, CEO of LiveDrop, commented:

"The fact that this round was oversubscribed, and that both existing and new shareholders reaffirmed their commitment, is a powerful validation of our direction. The involvement of Secfund, Value Creation Capital, Kadmos Capital, and Wi-Fi pioneer Cees Links confirms the strength of our dual-use strategy and opens doors to broader deployment in NATO countries and beyond."

With the proceeds from this seed round, LiveDrop aims to further scale its technology across defense, government, and civilian sectors, supporting its ambition for accelerated international deployment and deeper integration into secure data ecosystems. The strong backing from both national and international investors not only provides capital but also valuable strategic guidance, market access, and industry expertise.

