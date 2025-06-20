ENGWE Will Present Its New Product Line MapFour at Eurobike with Upgraded Models

FRANKFURT, Germany, June 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ENGWE, a global leader in electric mobility, will showcase its latest innovations at Eurobike 2025, held in Frankfurt from June 25 to 29. This year marks a milestone with the launch of MapFour, a new premium product line dedicated to urban commuting-further strengthening ENGWE's presence in the European e-bike market.

Dual Booth Showcase

ENGWE booth: Hall 8.0/Booth E40, Frankfurt Exhibition Center

MapFour booth: Hall 8.0/Booth E56, Frankfurt Exhibition Center

At Eurobike 2025, ENGWE will feature two booths-one for its core product range and another for the debut of MapFour, a new premium line focused on urban commuting. Built around the vision of "Making commuting more efficient," MapFour offers sustainable, budget-friendly, healthier, and hassle-free solutions. Visitors can explore and test ride the latest 2025 models, including the upgraded N1 Pro, N1 Air, L20 3.0 Pro, and LE 20 cargo e-bike.

Product Highlights

MapFour N1 Pro -Most Powerful Mid-drive Carbon City E-bike

The N1 Pro features a lightweight carbon fiber frame, 80Nm torque, smart anti-theft technology, a 100 km range, and 1.5-hour fast charging. The version debuting at Eurobike includes a newly upgraded 36V 10Ah Samsung 21700 battery with intelligent BMS, Tektro dual-piston hydraulic brakes, and integrated battery-powered taillights. TechRadar praised it as "a commuter's lightweight dream."

ENGWE L20 3.0 Pro-The first compact e-bike with full suspension

This 20-inch compact e-bike offers the perfect mix of portability and performance. It features a 250W mid-drive motor with up to 100Nm torque, full suspension, and hydraulic disc brakes. Rated among the top ten folding e-bikes by Heise, it sold out quickly after launch. Powered by a 48V 15Ah battery, it delivers up to 160 km of range and charges fully in just 2 hours with an 8A fast charger. The latest upgrades will be showcased at the exhibition-everyone is welcome to test ride.

About ENGWE

ENGWE products are now available in over 50 countries, serving more than 2 million riders worldwide. With 10 overseas warehouses and over 300 service centers across Europe, the U.S., and the U.K., ENGWE continues to expand-this summer adding new stores in France, Denmark, and United States.

At Eurobike 2025, visitors are invited to test ride models at both booths. ENGWE reaffirms its mission: "To help people find and achieve a New Way for short trips" and sustainable travel. For more information, please visit the official ENGWE website.

