Singapore-based EDMI, a subsidiary of Japan's Osaki Electric, has launched NEOS Solution, a next-generation electricity grid platform designed to orchestrate distributed energy resources (DER) and enable real-time meter monitoring during blackouts. From pv magazine USA Singapore energy solutions company EDMI has announced its flagship next-generation electricity grid platform, the NEOS Solution, which manages distributed energy resources (DER). EDMI says the NEOS Solution is designed to transform measurement, monitoring and control across residential and commercial and industrial users, transmission ...

