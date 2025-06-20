Original-Research: Scandinavian Astor Group AB - from NuWays AG
Classification of NuWays AG to Scandinavian Astor Group AB
Sweden approves SEK 300bn defence booster
Yesterday, the Swedish parliament backed the plans to issue SEK 300bn in additional debt to boost defence spending. Mind you, Sweden's current defence budget stands at SEK 140bn for FY'25e (i.e. 2.7% of GDP) and in March, Sweden commited to raise defene spending even further. In order to meet the commited NATO target (3.5% of GDP by 2030), Sweden would thus spend SEK 250bn annually on defence by 2030, so almost twice as much as today. This translates into a defence spending per capita of € 2,100 (vs. € 1,000 in Germany), showing the large rearmament measures Sweden currently undertakes. Now, the Swedish parliament backed those plans by having approved additional debt. Mind you, the Nordics have a comparably low indebtedness in % of GDP (Sweden: 29%, Denmark: 31%, Norway: 42%) and thus have ample room to take on further debt, should it be required.
Next to this positive macro-newsflow, Astor has also announced positive newsflow in the last days as well:
Furthermore, we've added the recent AMMUNITY acquisition to our deal overview (see below), where Astor's ability to acquire companies at attractive prices becomes visible. Mind you, the acquisition of NSG only shows the financials of Cesium and excludes the financials of NSG on a standalone basis, which implies a blended acquisition multiple well below the 8.2x EV/EBITDA.
In sum, Astor continues to deliver on all fronts, is supported by positive macro-tailwinds and still offers upside for new investors. Against this backdrop, we reiterate our BUY recommendation with unchanged PT of SEK 54.00, based on DCF.
