Freitag, 20.06.2025
PR Newswire
20.06.2025 09:06 Uhr
Global Voice Group: GVG Takes Legal Action Through Carter-Ruck to Counter Alleged Disinformation Campaigns

GVG has instructed leading London law firm Carter-Ruck to formally address articles published by Commsrisk.

LONDON, June 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Voice Group (GVG), a pioneer in regulatory technology and digital governance, has initiated legal action through top-tier law firm Carter-Ruck against Commsrisk. This action follows a series of strategically timed publications that GVG asserts are defamatory and threaten its international partnerships with governments and regulators in Africa, Latin America, and emerging markets worldwide.

Global Voice Group (GVG) logo

Misinformation threatens cross-border digital governance

Over an extended period, Commsrisk and its editor have published a series of allegations which GVG vehemently denies. These publications, which have surfaced around significant commercial milestones and international tenders involving GVG, have raised concerns about alleged misinformation and its impact on public discourse in the sectors GVG serves.

While GVG embraces fair scrutiny of its activity, it believes in upholding the integrity of factual reporting. The company is therefore taking steps to ensure that any public commentary about its operations meets basic standards of accuracy and fairness.

"In an era of increasing digital accountability, trust is everything," said James Claude, CEO of GVG. "We welcome open dialogue and critical review of our work. However, we believe that any such dialogue must be rooted in facts. Misinformation doesn't just harm our reputation, it undermines the credibility of the digital infrastructure that countries rely on to fight fraud, increase transparency, and build self-reliant economies. We cannot remain silent when targeted by baseless accusations."

GVG's commitment to digital integrity

GVG invites all media and stakeholders to consult verified information and encourages responsible journalism that serves the global digital public good. Furthermore, the company reaffirms its commitment to transparency, ethical practices, and remains focused on empowering governments and regulators through trusted, inclusive solutions.

GVG is prepared to pursue further legal remedies to ensure full accountability and defend the integrity of cross-border digital governance worldwide.

About GVG
Founded in 1998 and operating in 11 countries, Global Voice Group delivers ICT and RegTech solutions that empower governments and regulators through data-driven digital transformation. By leveraging Big Data analytics, GVG helps build compliant, inclusive digital ecosystems and turns critical sector data into actionable insights.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2714753/Global_Voice_Group_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/gvg-takes-legal-action-through-carter-ruck-to-counter-alleged-disinformation-campaigns-302486428.html

