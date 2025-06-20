RGZ Developers: VERSACE HOME UNVEILS ITS EIGHT HAUTE COUTURE VILLAS IN MARBELLA

THE SALES OFFICE IS LOCATED IN PUERTO BANÚS

The presentation event was attended by Marbella's mayor and prominent figures from the fashion, business, and sports worlds

Each villa is priced at over 12 million euros

Every room showcases the unmistakable Versace Home signature

MARBELLA, Spain, June 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- With a distinctive design, Versace Home and real estate developer RGZ Developers have unveiled Ocho de Oro-eight unique and exclusive villas featuring Versace Home interior design, nestled within the private and serene hills of Nueva Andalucía, in the municipality of Marbella.

Each villa, valued at over 10 million euros, offers an unparalleled residential experience, with more than 20 rooms spread across two floors on individual 2,000-square-meter plots. From the landscaped entrances to the heated pools, every detail has been designed to combine privacy, luxury, and design. The interiors, featuring customized Versace finishes, include spaces such as a spa, open-air cinema, and private gym. The common areas flow elegantly, incorporating sculptural stone, marble, rich textures, and natural light-creating an environment conceived to enhance wellbeing and redefine the concept of exclusivity.

To market these villas, RGZ Developers has set up a unique showroom in Puerto Banús, allowing clients to experience the exceptional quality of the materials and decorative elements used in the construction of the eight villas.

AN EXCLUSIVE SOCIAL EVENT

To mark the unveiling, RGZ Developers and Versace Home hosted a glamorous event at Momento Marbella, attended by Marbella's mayor, the president of the Málaga Provincial Council, and prominent figures from the worlds of fashion, business, and sports.

ABOUT VERSACE HOME

Versace is one of the world's most renowned brands. Founded in 1978 by Gianni Versace, the luxury house immediately became a fashion and cultural icon, continuing to lead with bold vision under Donatella Versace's creative direction, and since April 1, 2025, Dario Vitale.

The same energy, refinement, and modern opulence that characterize Versace's fashion collections are reflected in its comprehensive home and lifestyle design collection, which includes furniture, textiles, porcelain, glassware, interior décor, and more. Iconic symbols such as the Medusa, the Greca, and Baroque motifs are as instantly recognizable and striking on the back of an armchair, the handle of a gilded dish, or sumptuous bedding, as they are in the brand's fashion collections.

Versace launched its first home items in 1992, becoming one of the first luxury fashion houses to create a dedicated furniture and homeware line.

ABOUT THE DEVELOPERS: RGZ DEVELOPERS

Founded by Juan Manuel Reyes and José Luis Suárez, president of Copasa, RGZ Developers was created to meet the demand for exclusive luxury properties on the Costa del Sol, with a special focus on Marbella. The company specializes in high-end real estate projects that redefine luxury living.

