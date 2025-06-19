Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted Moreld ASA shares to trading on First North NOK, with effect from June 20, 2025.

The shares will be traded on the First North NOK segment.

Short name: MORLDo Round lot: 1 Currency: NOK Clearing: CCP cleared Settlement: VPS, Norway ISIN code: NO0013325506 Order book ID: 411124 Market Segment / no: First North NOK / 195 Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table MIC Code: ONSE

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance at telephone + 46 8 405 72 80.