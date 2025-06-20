Costop Launches 2-in-1 Advanced Oil Spray Bottle to Revolutionize Healthy Cooking Efficiency

HEFEI, CN / ACCESS Newswire / June 20, 2025 / In response to the growing demand for smarter, cleaner, and more health-conscious kitchen tools, Costop has officially launched its flagship 2025 product: the Second-Generation 2-in-1 Advanced Oil Spray Bottle. Designed with precision and elegance, this all-in-one solution simplifies oil application with atomic fine mist technology, precise portion control, and enhanced safety, packaged in a sleek, shatter-resistant glass dispenser.

As more households prioritize healthier cooking habits and reduced kitchen waste, the Second-Generation Costop spray bottle stands out with its patented atomization system and food-grade construction, making it an ideal choice for both novice cooks and experienced chefs.

Innovative Design Enhances Cooking Precision

The standout innovation in this new-generation model is its one-second atomic atomization, powered by a high-performance spray nozzle that produces an ultra-fine mist instantly. This feature ensures uniform oil coverage across food surfaces without the need for repositioning or repeated pumping, enhancing both flavor distribution and kitchen cleanliness.

Each spray delivers approximately 0.5 grams of oil, helping users stay mindful of their calorie intake. Whether used in air frying, grilling, or salad dressing, the bottle gives home chefs greater control over how much oil goes into their food, without sacrificing taste or convenience.

For recipes requiring exact oil coverage or direct pouring, users can simply toggle the button on the cap to switch modes and pour manually. This flexible 2-in-1 spray and stream design accommodates a wide variety of cooking techniques with minimal effort.

Made from BPA-free, food-grade materials and shatterproof, heat-resistant glass, the Second-Generation Costop bottle is built for long-term daily use. Its quality construction resists cracking, leaking, and deterioration, an ideal companion for air fryer meals, stir-fry dishes, baking prep, and beyond.

Designed with everyday cooks in mind, the Second-Generation Costop oil spray bottle now features an ergonomic curved grip that sits comfortably in the hand. The reinforced metal button ensures a fine, even mist effortlessly-ideal for home chefs, elderly users, or anyone seeking greater control while cooking. A sturdy metal actuator enhances its durability, while the one-hand-removable cap streamlines kitchen routines, making healthy meal prep faster and more convenient.

While many traditional spray bottles are prone to leaks, hard-to-press triggers, and inconsistent spray control, Costop's Second-Generation Sprayer excels with its leak-proof construction, smooth and reliable operation, and dual-function spray stream. Additionally, its durable metal filter provides better protection and longevity compared to plastic alternatives commonly found in competing models.

Availability and Market Reception

Since its release, the 500ml (17oz) Second-Generation Costop Oil Spray Bottle has received overwhelmingly positive feedback. Offered in multiple color options-including black, gray, white, blue and yellow-the bottle is available exclusively on Amazon, making it accessible to health-conscious cooks worldwide.

"The new-generation 2-in-1 spray bottle is the result of meticulous design, with one clear goal: to make it easy for home cooks to achieve consistently excellent results, and to enjoy a better quality of life. Its one-second atomic atomization and even spray technology are set to transform the way healthy meals are prepared." said Jacob Zhang, Manager at Costop.

A limited-time price reduction will be available soon on Amazon-stay tuned for more details.

About Costop

Costop is an innovative brand that pursues quality and experience, dedicated to designing smart, user-friendly products that solve everyday cooking challenges. Adhering to the concept of improving kitchen efficiency and enjoyment, Costop products combine thoughtful design with reliable performance and are currently sold exclusively on Amazon.

