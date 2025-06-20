To assess ion migration-induced degradation modes via accelerated ageing of perovskite solar cells, an international research team investiagted using electric forward bias and dark storage approach. An international team of researchers led by Helmholtz-Zentrum Berlin für Materialien und Energie (HZB) in Germany investigated combining continuous electric bias with dark storage as an accelerated aging test for perovskite solar cells. The aim was to assess ion migration-induced degradation modes, which are those defects that occur during extended outdoor field trials. The work opens up room for "cautious ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...