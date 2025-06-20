German researchers developed a novel pocket-sized instrument to rapidly identify the composition of solar panel polymer backsheets and encapsulants in the field. The hardware is near-infrared absorption spectroscopy (NIRA) sensor-based. A team at the Helmholtz Institute Erlangen-Nürnberg (HI ERN), an institute of the Forschungszentrum Jülich (FZ Jülich) in Germany, has developed a portable, miniaturized spectroscopy solution to analyze polymer components of solar panels, backsheets and encapsulants, in the field. The team built the solution, which it calls PV-Scanner, for rapid non-destructive ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...