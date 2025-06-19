Anzeige
Middlefield Canadian Income PCC - Result of AGM

Middlefield Canadian Income PCC (the "Company")
and
Middlefield Canadian Income - GBP PC (the "Cell")

Results of General Meetings

The Company on behalf of the Cell hereby announces that at the Cell Annual General Meeting held on Thursday, 19 June 2025 at 11.30 a.m. all the resolutions relating to both the ordinary business and the special business, as set out in the notice of meeting dated 24 March 2025, were duly passed on a poll and voting was as set out in the table below.

Votes in favour*% of votes cast in favourVotes against*% of votes cast against% of issued shares voting**Votes withheld*% of issued shares withheld**
No. shares%No. shares%%No. shares%
Special Resolution 129,645,89199.7282,1620.2827.9358,3330.05
Special Resolution 227,994,81894.111,753,2985.8927.9538,2700.04
Ordinary Resolution 329,734,55999.9224,9440.0827.9626,8830.03
Ordinary Resolution 429,670,45899.7476,2830.2627.9539,6450.04
Ordinary Resolution 529,705,14999.8640,3760.1427.9440,8610.04
Ordinary Resolution 629,577,07499.58126,0070.4227.9083,3050.08
Ordinary Resolution 729,712,45899.9127,7970.0927.9446,1310.04

* The "in favour" and "against" votes, where appropriate, include those votes giving the Chairman discretion.
**Total number of shares with voting rights in issue amounted to 106,447,250 redeemable preference shares and 2 management shares in the Cell.

The Company for itself and on behalf of the Cell hereby gives notification that at the Cell and Company Meeting held on Thursday, 19 June 2025 at 11.45 a.m. all the ordinary resolutions, as set out in the notice of meeting dated 24 March 2025, were duly passed on a poll and voting was as set out in the table below.

Votes in favour*% of votes in favourVotes against*% of votes against % of issued shares voting**Votes withheld*% of issued shares withheld**


No. shares

%No. shares%%No. shares%
Ordinary Resolution 128,843,25297.14849,1952.8627.89%23,4730.02
Ordinary Resolution 229,464,61899.27217,5090.7327.88%33,7930.03
Ordinary Resolution 328,856,67597.19835,7722.8127.89%23,4730.02
Ordinary Resolution 428,843,05597.18835,7722.8227.88%37,0930.03
Ordinary Resolution 528,146,19594.801,544,3105.2027.89%25,4150.02

* The "in favour" and "against" votes, where appropriate; include those votes giving the Chairman discretion.
**Total number of shares with voting rights in issue of the Cell amounted to 106,447,250 redeemable preference shares in the Cell, 2 management shares in the Cell and 2 management shares in the Company.

The Company hereby gives notification that at the Company Annual General Meeting held on Thursday, 19 June 2025 at 12.00 p.m., all the ordinary resolutions, as set out in the notice of meeting dated 24 March 2025, were duly passed on a poll and voting was as set out in the table below.

Votes in favour*% of votes in favourVotes against*% of votes against % of issued shares voting**Votes withheld*% of issued shares withheld**


No. shares

%No. shares%%No. shares%
Ordinary Resolution 1210000.0010000.00
Ordinary Resolution 2210000.0010000.00
Ordinary Resolution 3210000.0010000.00

* The "in favour" and "against" votes, where appropriate, include those votes giving the Chairman discretion.
**Total number of shares with voting rights in issue of the Company amounted to 2 management shares.

The Board would like to thank the Company's and the Cell's shareholders for their continued support.

Further to the Company's announcement on 2 May 2025, the Company continues to progress a proposed scheme of reconstruction pursuant to which the Company will be wound up and shareholders will be given the option to receive shares in a newly established, actively managed exchange traded fund and/or cash (the "Scheme"). A circular relating to the Scheme is expected to be sent to shareholders in August 2025.

Terms used and not defined in this announcement bear the meaning given to them in the notices of the meetings dated 24 March 2025.

In accordance with FCA listing rule 6.4.2, a copy of the resolutions has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism. All of these documents will shortly be made available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

These results will also shortly be available for inspection on the Company's website.

Enquiries:

JTC Fund Solutions (Jersey) Limited
Secretary
Tel.: 01534 700 000

Dean Orrico
President
Middlefield International Limited
Tel.: 01203 7094016

END OF ANNOUNCEMENT


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
