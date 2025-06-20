Madison Pacific Properties Inc. (TSX: MPC and MPC.C) announces results of Annual General Meeting

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Madison Pacific Properties Inc. (the Company), reports the voting results of the Annual General Meeting of its shareholders held June 19, 2025 in Vancouver, British Columbia.

The following five nominees were re-elected as directors of the Company by the following votes:

Nominee Votes For Percent Votes Against Percent Sam Grippo 4,644,381 99.99 % 400 0.01 % Michael W. Delesalle 4,644,381 99.99 % 400 0.01 % Mark E. Elliott 4,644,381 99.99 % 400 0.01 % Jonathan H. B. Rees 4,644,381 99.99 % 400 0.01 % John DeLucchi 4,644,304 99.99 % 477 0.01 %

In addition, PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP was re-appointed as the auditor for the Company.

About the Company: Madison Pacific Properties Inc. is a Vancouver-based real estate company.