Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 20.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
+435 % Beteiligungsrendite durch TAO nach £5 Mio. Finanzierung und Bitcoin-Treasury-Strategie!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1CYGK | ISIN: NL0009432491 | Ticker-Symbol: VPK5
Tradegate
20.06.25 | 10:51
41,760 Euro
-0,24 % -0,100
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
AMX
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
KONINKLIJKE VOPAK NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KONINKLIJKE VOPAK NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
41,62041,68011:02
41,62041,68011:02
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
20.06.2025 07:06 Uhr
46 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Koninklijke Vopak N.V.: AVTL to develop ammonia terminal in Pipavav

AVTL to develop ammonia terminal in Pipavav

Rotterdam, the Netherlands, 20 June 2025

In India, AVTL, will develop a brownfield ammonia terminal at the existing Pipavav location. The terminal will be the first independent ammonia storage terminal in India.

The terminal will facilitate ammonia imports, serving the extensive fertilizer market. Next to the usage in the fertilizer industry, ammonia is a key carrier for hydrogen and identified as an important product in the energy transition. The terminal will support green ammonia exports in the future, this ties in with the strategy to accelerate towards infrastructure for the energy transition.

The terminal is designed as a third-party, independent storage facility with a storage capacity of around 36,000 metric tons and is expected to be commissioned by the end of 2026. Its customers will have the benefit of being connected to the global ammonia market.

The total investment of approximately EUR 53 million (INR 5.3 billion) will be fully funded by AVTL.

AVTL has recently completed an IPO (link IPO press release).

Vopak is a 42.23% shareholder in AVTL. Vopak's global growth strategy includes industrial and gas infrastructure and infrastructure needed for the energy transition. Currently, Vopak has six ammonia storage locations within its global network.

About AVTL
AVTL, a publicly listed company, is the largest Indian third-party owner and operator of tank storage terminals for liquified petroleum gas and liquid products in terms of storage capacity, as of December 31, 2024 (Source: CRISIL Report). AVTL, along with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of storage tank terminals (LPG and chemicals) across six Indian ports.

About Royal Vopak
Royal Vopak helps the world flow forward. At ports around the world, we provide storage and infrastructure solutions for vital products that enrich everyday life. These products include liquids and gases that provide energy for homes and businesses, chemicals for manufacturing products, and edible oils for cooking. For all of these, our worldwide network of terminals supports the global flow of supply and demand. For more than 400 years, Vopak has been at the forefront of fundamental transformations. With a focus on safety, reliability, and efficiency, we create new connections and opportunities that drive progress. Now more than ever, our talented people are applying this mindset to support the energy transition. Together with our partners and customers, we are accelerating the development of infrastructure solutions for hydrogen, ammonia, CO2, battery energy storage systems, and low-carbon fuels & feedstocks - paving the way to a more sustainable future. Vopak is listed on the Euronext Amsterdam and is headquartered in Rotterdam, the Netherlands. For more information, please visit www.vopak.com.


For more information please contact:
Vopak Press: Liesbeth Lans - Manager External Communication - global.communication@vopak.com
Vopak Analysts and Investors: Fatjona Topciu - Head of Investor Relations- investor.relations@vopak.com


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.