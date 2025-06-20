Koninklijke Vopak N.V.: AVTL to develop ammonia terminal in Pipavav

AVTL to develop ammonia terminal in Pipavav



Rotterdam, the Netherlands, 20 June 2025



In India, AVTL, will develop a brownfield ammonia terminal at the existing Pipavav location. The terminal will be the first independent ammonia storage terminal in India.



The terminal will facilitate ammonia imports, serving the extensive fertilizer market. Next to the usage in the fertilizer industry, ammonia is a key carrier for hydrogen and identified as an important product in the energy transition. The terminal will support green ammonia exports in the future, this ties in with the strategy to accelerate towards infrastructure for the energy transition.



The terminal is designed as a third-party, independent storage facility with a storage capacity of around 36,000 metric tons and is expected to be commissioned by the end of 2026. Its customers will have the benefit of being connected to the global ammonia market.



The total investment of approximately EUR 53 million (INR 5.3 billion) will be fully funded by AVTL.



AVTL has recently completed an IPO ( link IPO press release ).



Vopak is a 42.23% shareholder in AVTL. Vopak's global growth strategy includes industrial and gas infrastructure and infrastructure needed for the energy transition. Currently, Vopak has six ammonia storage locations within its global network.



About AVTL

AVTL, a publicly listed company, is the largest Indian third-party owner and operator of tank storage terminals for liquified petroleum gas and liquid products in terms of storage capacity, as of December 31, 2024 (Source: CRISIL Report). AVTL, along with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of storage tank terminals (LPG and chemicals) across six Indian ports.



About Royal Vopak

Royal Vopak helps the world flow forward. At ports around the world, we provide storage and infrastructure solutions for vital products that enrich everyday life. These products include liquids and gases that provide energy for homes and businesses, chemicals for manufacturing products, and edible oils for cooking. For all of these, our worldwide network of terminals supports the global flow of supply and demand. For more than 400 years, Vopak has been at the forefront of fundamental transformations. With a focus on safety, reliability, and efficiency, we create new connections and opportunities that drive progress. Now more than ever, our talented people are applying this mindset to support the energy transition. Together with our partners and customers, we are accelerating the development of infrastructure solutions for hydrogen, ammonia, CO2, battery energy storage systems, and low-carbon fuels & feedstocks - paving the way to a more sustainable future. Vopak is listed on the Euronext Amsterdam and is headquartered in Rotterdam, the Netherlands. For more information, please visit www.vopak.com.





