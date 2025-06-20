DJ Hot Rocks Investments plc: Acquisition of additional The Smarter Web Company plc warrants

Hot Rocks Investments plc (HRIP) Hot Rocks Investments plc: Acquisition of additional The Smarter Web Company plc warrants 20-Jun-2025 / 08:09 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 20 June 2025 HOT ROCKS INVESTMENTS PLC (the "Company") Acquisition of additional The Smarter Web Company Plc warrants Acquisition of Tap Global Group plc ordinary shares The Smarter Web Company Plc The Directors of the Company are pleased to announce that Hot Rocks Investments plc has agreed to acquire a further 100,000 warrants over new ordinary shares of The Smarter Web Company plc ("SWC") for GBP1 per warrant. These give the right, subsequent to 12 months of admission of SWC to trading on AQUIS and for a further 2 years, to subscribe for new ordinary shares in the Smarter Web Company at 2.5p per warrant. The purchase is being made from Company treasury resources. This company is an AQUIS-traded UK-based web design agency - with a "10 year plan" incorporating a digital assets treasury policy including bitcoin to support exciting longer term business value. SWC trades under the ticker SWC on Aquis and under the ticker TSWCF on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States. Hot Rocks Investments plc now has an interest in 260,000 SWC warrants. SWC announced a raise of GBP29.3million on 16 June 2025 and a subscription agreement for a maximum of 21 million new shares and a bitcoin purchase both on 19 June 2025. Tap Global Group plc Hot Rocks Investments plc has also acquired 1,000,000 shares in Tap Global Group plc ("Tap Global"). Tap Global is traded on AQUIS with the ticker TAP. It is an innovative digital finance hub that brings money payments and cryptocurrency settlement services together in a single user-friendly app. TAP announced a digital asset income boost from bitcoin on 30 May 2025 and together with record revenues for the first half of the current financial year announced on 28 March 2025 and robust trading in the second half, this income boost further enhances TAP's balance sheet, liquidity and profitability. TAP announced on the 13 June 2025 its intention to apply for admission of its ordinary shares to trading on the AIM Market ("AIM") of the London Stock Exchange and is expected that dealings will commence on AIM, at 8.00 a.m. on 27 June 2025. Gavin Burnell, Managing Director said: "We are pleased to increase our position in The Smarter Web Company and to gain exposure to another well-performing company in the digital assets space. We maintain low overheads, have access to good dealflow and provide a platform for our shareholders to gain exposure to these small, exciting companies." The company holds equity and / or warrant positions in the following entities: D3 Energy Electrum Discovery Corp Elephant Oil Corp Endor Group Limited t/a Universe Payments Laiva Gold Inc Mafula Energy Limited Minergy Limited Mosi Copper Limited New Horizon Oil & Gas Limited Orcadian Energy Plc Oscillate plc Phoenix Digital Assets plc Pilar Gold Inc Rift Resources Limited Royal Road Minerals Limited Supernova Digital Assets plc Supernova Metals Corp Tap Global Group plc The Smarter Web Company Plc Trigon Metals Inc Tucano Gold Inc Unicorn Mineral Resources plc WeShop Holdings Limited Wishbone Gold Plc The Directors continue to look at opportunities to diversify and add value for shareholders and are reviewing potential investments in a range of companies including copper and gold explorers, onshore and offshore oil explorers and web-based businesses. For further details please contact: Hot Rocks Investments plc Gavin Burnell Tel: 0207 2644 546 Optiva Securities Limited Vishal Balasingham Tel: 0203 981 4174 =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: GB00B1WV3198 Category Code: MSCH TIDM: HRIP LEI Code: 213800JNSRPMZVREEO51 Sequence No.: 393408 EQS News ID: 2158014 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2158014&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 20, 2025 03:09 ET (07:09 GMT)