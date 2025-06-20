Researchers in Spain have warned that nest-box installations at PV plants are often poorly planned or used for greenwashing, with boxes placed in unsuitable locations, installed incorrectly, or lacking post-installation monitoring. From pv magazine Spain In Spain, current legislation encourages and often requires energy companies to implement biodiversity offset measures, such as installing nest boxes. This practice is widely used in energy infrastructure and appears in up to 85. 6% of PV plants. The problem, according to new research from the Spanish National Research Council (CSIC) and the University ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...