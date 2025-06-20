In a new weekly update for pv magazine, Solcast, a DNV company, reports that smoke from ongoing Canadian wildfires has continued to suppress irradiance levels across Canada and the Eastern US into June, with impacts stretching as far as Europe. Smoke from ongoing Canadian wildfires has continued to suppress irradiance levels across Canada and the Eastern US into June, with impacts stretching as far as Europe, according to analysis using the Solcast API. Persistent fire activity combined with stronger-than-usual westerly winds drove smoke haze across the Atlantic, causing measurable declines in ...

